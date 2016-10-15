Romello Kimbrough’s big night not enough as Carver falls to Cairo

Carver quarterback Romello Kimbrough scored three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers lost 35-28 to Cairo on Friday night at West Thomas Stadium.
With the win, the Syrupmakers took full control of the Region 1-4A race with a 4-0 record. Carver fell to 2-2 and into a six-way tie for second place.
Kimbrough finished with 113 yards rushing on 20 carries. He completed 11-of-18 passes for 101 yards. But he also had three interceptions.
The last one was by Jamel Chin with less than a minute to play at the Cairo 15.
Desmond Whitlock got carver on the board early in the game with an interception return for a touchdown.
After Cairo tied it, Kimbrough scored the first of his touchdowns. He set up the score with a 61-yard run. Kimbrough scored in the second quarter as the Tigers took a 21-7 lead.
Carver recovered a fumble in Cairo territory, but the Tigers’ drive stalled at the Cairo 31.
The Syrupmakers used a trick play to score on their next drive and climb to within seven at 21-14. Cairo took the lead for the first time as Jacquez Ash caught a 12-yard pass from John Owens. Cairo also converted a 2-point play for a 22-21 lead at intermission.
After Cairo kicked a pair of field goals for a 28-21 lead, Kimbrough tied the game on a 4-yard run.
Walter Grant scored on a 20-yarc run with 8:31 left to give Cairo the lead for good.
