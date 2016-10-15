Romello Kimbrough’s big night not enough as Carver falls to Cairo

Valley Preps

CAIRO, Ga.

Carver quarterback Romello Kimbrough scored three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers lost 35-28 to Cairo on Friday night at West Thomas Stadium.

With the win, the Syrupmakers took full control of the Region 1-4A race with a 4-0 record. Carver fell to 2-2 and into a six-way tie for second place.

Kimbrough finished with 113 yards rushing on 20 carries. He completed 11-of-18 passes for 101 yards. But he also had three interceptions.

The last one was by Jamel Chin with less than a minute to play at the Cairo 15.

Desmond Whitlock got carver on the board early in the game with an interception return for a touchdown.

After Cairo tied it, Kimbrough scored the first of his touchdowns. He set up the score with a 61-yard run. Kimbrough scored in the second quarter as the Tigers took a 21-7 lead.

Carver recovered a fumble in Cairo territory, but the Tigers’ drive stalled at the Cairo 31.

The Syrupmakers used a trick play to score on their next drive and climb to within seven at 21-14. Cairo took the lead for the first time as Jacquez Ash caught a 12-yard pass from John Owens. Cairo also converted a 2-point play for a 22-21 lead at intermission.

After Cairo kicked a pair of field goals for a 28-21 lead, Kimbrough tied the game on a 4-yard run.

Walter Grant scored on a 20-yarc run with 8:31 left to give Cairo the lead for good.

David Almeda, Thomasville Times-Enterprise

