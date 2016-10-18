Columbus looking for third trip to Elite 8 in five years

Something about even years has been good for the Columbus Lady Blue Devils — at least the previous two even years.
Columbus has been to the Elite 8 in both 2012 and 2014.
On Wednesday, the Lady Blue Devils (21-11) have a chance to keep that going. Columbus opens a three-game series at Marist (25-3) at 5 p.m. The second game will follow at 7 p.m.. If a third game is necessary, it will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Marist.
At stake is a trip to the Elite 8, which will be held Oct. 27-29 at South Commons.
“I am pleased with our ability to keep pushing ourselves and not give up,” Columbus coach Jamie Wilson said. “There have been several games that we have been down in the score, and we have come together as a team to come back and show teams that we are not a pushover.
“I am also pleased with our team’s ability to pick each other up and motivate each other. My players want each other to succeed and be the best that they can be.”
Northside is the lone local team playing at home in the second round. The Lady Patriots host Cartersville starting at 5 p.m. in a Cloass 4A series.
In Class 5A, Harris County is playing at Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. In Class A-private, Brookstone is playing at Stratford at 4:30 p.m.
All of the series are scheduled for doubleheaders Wednesday and if games on Thursday.
Columbus rolled over Cross Creek last week in the first round, 8-2 and 18-1. Marist beat Cedartown 6-0, 6-0.
“We need to improve on adjusting early on at the plate,” Wilson said. “At times we have a hard time adjusting to a pitcher and finding what works for us takes time. If we could figure out a pitcher early on, we could score more runs.”
Columbus is led by Erin Smith (.403 with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs), Marlisa Scott (.400 with 4 home runs and 37 RBIs) and Raleigh Williams (.362 with 6 home runs and 30 RBIs).
