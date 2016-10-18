Columbus, Northside, Jordan advance in state volleyball playoffs

Columbus moved a step closer to winning its fourth state championship with a 3-0 win over Sandy Creek on Tuesday in the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs.
Columbus (43-11) won 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.
Tatyana Wyatt had 13 kills and two digs to lead Columbus.
Skylar Blackmon had 14 digs and four assists.
Columbus will play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. A seeding meeting will take place later this week to determine pairings.
Tuesday at Columbus
Sandy Creek
17
14
17
Columbus
25
25
25
Leaders: Columbus Tatyana Wyatt: 13 kills; 2 digs. Madison Zeller: 6 kills; 2 aces; 2 assists. Tierra White: 7 kills; 3 digs. Skylar Blackmon: 14 digs; 4 assists. Alisi Motu'apuaka: 29 assists; 3 kills; 2 aces; 9 digs. Records: Columbus 43-11. Next: Columbus, vs. TBA, Saturday.
Northside 3, Cartersville 0
Northside is heading back to the Elite 8. The Lady Patriots swept past host Cartersville 3-0 on Tuesday in the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs.
Northside (25-20) won 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.
Katie Jordan led Northside with 13 digs, 10 kills, three aces, two blocks and an assist. Sarah Bachman had six kills, six blocks and an ace.
Northside will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday. A seeding meeting will be held later this week to determine the pairings.
Tuesday at Cartersville
Northside
25
25
25
Cartersville
23
22
15
Leaders: Northside Katie Jordan 3 aces, 10 kills, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 13 digs. JJ Woods 7 kills, 2 blocks; Nevaeh Edwards 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Caroline Irving ace, 20 assists, 8 digs; Sarah Bachman 6 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace. Records: Northside 25-20. Next: Northside, vs. TBA, Saturday.
Jordan 3, KIPP 0
Jordan rolled past KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 3-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the GHSA Class 2A state playoffs.
The Lady Red Jackets won 25-6, 25-18, 25-8.
Abejeh Shelton had seven kills and five aces to lead Jordan. Znyaha Bohannon had six aces and two kills.
With the win, Jordan, the second place team from Area 1, advances to the quarterfinals. There will be a seeding meeting later this week to determine the pairings for the quarterfinals, which will be played on Saturday.
Tuesday at Jordan
KIPP
6
18
8
Jordan
25
25
25
Leaders: Jordan Abejeh Shelton: 5 Aces, 7 Kills; Znyaha Bohannon: 6 Aces , 2 Kills; Kwandajah Gonzalez: 5 Aces; Tytiana Morris: 7 Aces. Records: Jordan NA. Next: Jordan, vs. TBA, Saturday.
Rabun County 3, Spencer 0
Rabun County swept Spencer in the first round of the GHSA 2A state playoffs.
No scores or stats were available.
