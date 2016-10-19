Northside sweeps its way into Elite 8; Harris County splits

A pair of two-run homers lifted Northside to a pair of 2-0 victories over Cartersville on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
With the series sweep, the Lady Patriots (29-5) advanced to the Elite 8, which will begin on Oct. 27 at South Commons. This is the second straight season Northside has advanced to the quarterfinals.
Game 1 was scoreless through the first five innings as Northside’s Hannah George and Cartersville’s Hannah Todd dueled in the circle.
But Northside’s Kayson Boatner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Northside the win in Game 1.
George gave up eight hits, but she came up with the big outs when she needed them.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Wells, who went 2-for-3, singled to lead off. After a pair of outs, Boatner hit her homer to center field.
George took care of the offense in Game 2. She hit a two-run homer that followed Gabi Apiag leading off with a single.
George picked up her second win of the day, limiting Cartersville to just one hit in Game 2.
Northside has won five straight games by shutout, a string of 28 straight innings. The Lady Patriots have not given up a run since the 6th inning of an 8-2 win over Columbus in the Region 1-4A tournament.
Northside will play Oconee County in the state quarterfinals. Oconee County swept Eastside on Wednesday.
Marist 3-11, Columbus 0-1
Columbus managed just four hits in losing both games of a doubleheader to Marist in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Marist advanced to the Elite 8 with 3-0 and 11-1 wins. Game 2 was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Blue Devils had just one hit in the Game 1 loss, which was by Raleigh Williams.
They managed three in Game 2. Their lone run came on a home run by Erin Smith, who led off the bottom of the first with the game-tying blast.
But Marist came back and scored seven in the top of the second to take control of the game.
Columbus finishes the season at 21-13.
Carrollton 5-3, Harris County 2-5
Harris County won the second game of its Class 5A second-round series against Carrollton 5-3.
Carrollton won the opener 5-2.
Game 3 will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday.
No other details were available.
Stratford 6-9, Brookstone 1-1
Stratford Academy knocked Brookstone out of the Class A private-school state playoffs with a sweep on Wednesday 6-1, 9-1.
In Game 1, Brookstone fell behind 5-0 before scoring its only run in the fifth inning.
The Lady Cougars managed just four hits, one each by Haley Johnson, Leslie Harris, Lynn Pearson and Deme Courtney.
The Lady Cougars faced the same deficit in Game 2 before scoring a run as Leslie Harris drove in Haley Johnson.
Brookstone finishes the season 16-12.
Wednesday at Northside
Game 1
Cartersville
000
000
0
—
0
8
2
Northside
000
002
x
—
2
6
0
WP: Hannah George. LP: Hannah Todd. Top hitters: Cartersville Molly Wilson 3-4; Paris Poston 2-3; Colbi Ballard 1-3, 2B. Northside Jordan Wells 2-3, 2B, R; Kayson Boatner 1-3, HR, 2RBI; Sidney Mathis 1-3, 2B.
Game 2
Northside
200
000
0
—
2
5
1
Cartersville
000
000
0
—
0
1
1
WP: Hannah George. LP: Hannah Todd. Top hitters: Northside Gabi Apiag 1-3, R; Jada Chadwick 2-3. Hannah George 1-2, HR, 2RBI. Records: Northside 29-5. Next: Northside, in Elite 8, at South Commons, Oct. 27.
Wednesday at Macon, Ga.
Game 1
Brookstone
000
010
0
—
1
4
2
Stratford
110
301
x
—
6
14
3
WP: Dover. LP: Zoe Paul.
Game 2
Stratford
014
100
3
—
9
17
0
Brookstone
001
000
0
—
1
6
4
WP: Dover. LP: Haley Johnson. Top hitters: Brookstone 1-4, R; Leslie Harris 1-3, RBI. Records: Brookstone 16-12. Next: Brookstone, season over.
Wednesday at Atlanta
Game 1
Columbus
000
000
0
—
0
1
1
Marist
000
120
x
—
3
6
0
WP: Burke. LP: Kaleigh Sullivan. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 1-3.
Game 2
Marist
173
00
—
11
14
0
Columbus
100
00
—
1
3
3
WP: Burke. LP: Kaleigh Sullivan. Top hitters: Columbus Erin Smith 1-2, HR, R, RBI. Records: Columbus 21-13. Next: Columbus, season over.
