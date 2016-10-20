Closer look at Friday night’s high school football games

Shaw vs. Northside
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium
Series record: Shaw leads 7-5, but Northside has won last two, including 17-14 last season.
Records: Shaw 1-6, 0-4 Region 1-4A. Northside 4-3, 2-2.
Last week: Shaw lost 22-14 to Americus-Sumter. Northside lost 25-21 to Hardaway.
You need to know: Shaw has lost five straight, but the Raiders are not out of the playoff race. They will need to run the table, however. They have Hardaway and Westover after playing Northside. … Northside can’t afford to stumble. The Patriots are in a six-way tie for second place in the region.
Columbus vs. Carver
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Series record: Carver leads 16-14, including seven straight wins. Carver won 30-3 last season. Columbus’ last win in the series came in 1990, 17-15.
Records: Columbus 3-4, 2-2 Region 1-4A. Carver 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Columbus beat Westover 40-29. Carver lost 35-28 to Cairo.
You need to know: Both teams are part of the six-way tie for second in Region 1-4A. … Terrance Dixon scored on runs of 76 and 67 yards to lead the Blue Devils past Westover last week. … Carver had a 21-7 lead at Cairo last week in the first half, but the Tigers could not hang on. … This is the first season in which Carver has lost as many as four games since 2005, when Carver went 3-7 in Dell McGee’s first season.
Hardaway at Americus-Sumter
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Finklea-Robinson Stadium, Americus, Ga.
Series record: Hardaway leads 2-0. The last meeting was a 38-0 Hardaway win in 2009.
Records: Hardaway 4-2, 2-2 Region 1-4A. Americus-Sumter 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Hardaway beat Northside 25-21. Americus-Sumter beat Shaw 22-14.
You need to know: Another pair of teams in that six-way tie for second in 1-4A. … The Hawks have not win five games in a season since 2010, when they went 5-6.
Jordan at Heard County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Staples Stadium, Franklin, Ga.
Series record: Heard County leads 6-0. The last meeting came in 2013, a 56-13 Heard County win.
Records: Jordan 0-7, 0-2 Region 5-2A. Heard County 5-2, 1-1.
Last week: Jordan lost 39-7 to Lamar County. Heard County lost 24-14 to Callaway.
You need to know: The Red Jackets are still looking for the first win of the Justin Newman era.
Spencer at Lamar County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Trojan Field, Barnesville, Ga.
Series record: Lamar County leads 3-1. The last meeting came in 2011, a 62-7 Lamar County win. Spencer’s lone win came in 2008, a 10-0 victory.
Records: Spencer 5-2, 2-0 Region 5-2A. Lamar County 4-3, 1-1.
Last week: Spencer beat Temple 32-0. Lamar County beat Jordan 39-7.
You need to know: Spencer and Callaway are tied atop the region at 2-0. Lamar County is tied with Heard County a game back. … With a win, Spencer would guarantee a second straight winning season, the first time since 1976-77.
Harris County at Veterans
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Herb St. John Stadium, Kathleen, Ga.
Series record:
Records: Harris County 3-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A. Veterans 4-4, 1-1.
Last week: Harris County lost 31-3 to Warner Robins. Veterans beat Thomas County Central 33-28.
You need to know: Harris County has dropped three straight.
Brookstone at Central-Talbotton
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Talbotton, Ga.
Series record: Brookstone leads 28-6, including 48-6 last season. The Cougars have won 19 of 20. Central-Talbotton’s lone win since 1995 came in 2011, 40-34.
Records: Brookstone 3-4, 2-2 Region 4-A, Division A. Central-Talbotton 1-6, 1-3.
Last week: Brookstone lost 55-7 to Manchester. Central-Talbotton lost 38-0 Marion County.
You need to know: Next week both teams will play in region crossover games. … Brookstone has lost the last two games by a combined score of 90-14 to Manchester and Marion County. Central-Talbotton lost 100-0 to those two teams.
Griffin Christian at Calvary Christian
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Len McWilliams Field
Series record: Calvary Christian leads 2-0. The last meeting came in 2013, a 35-26 Calvary win.
Records: Griffin Christian 6-3. Calvary Christian 3-5.
Last week: Griffin Christian beat Young Americans Christian 26-0. Calvary Christian lost 37-28 to Creekside Christian.
You need to know:
Terrell County at Chattahoochee County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cusseta, Ga.
Series record: Chattahoochee County leads 2-0. The last meeting came in 2013, a 21-12 Chattahoochee County victory.
Records: Terrell County 4-3, 4-2 Region 1-A. Chattahoochee County 2-5, 2-4.
Last week: Terrell County was idle. Chattahoochee County beat Calhoun County 22-14.
You need to know: Terrell County is tied with Miller County for fourth place in the region.
Central at Prattville
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Stanley Jensen Stadium, Prattville, Ala.
Series record: Prattville leads 6-2, but Central won 20-10 last season.
Records: Central 7-1, 5-0 Region 2-7A. Prattville 1-6, 1-4.
Last week: Central beat R.E. Lee 59-28. Prattville lost 41-29 to Jeff Davis.
You need to know: Central has won seven straight since its season-opening loss to Hoover. … With its win last week, the Red Devils won its third straight region championship for the first time in the program’s history. … Central will have next week off before starting the state playoffs at home on Nov. 4. The Red Devils will play the No. 4 seed from Region 1.
Ramsay at Smiths Station
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Panther Stadium, Smiths Station, Ala.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Ramsay 7-1. Smiths Station 1-8.
Last week: Ramsay beat John Carroll 48-14. Smiths Station lost 45-7 to Auburn.
You need to know: Ramsay’s only loss this season was to Grayson, Ga., 38-6 back on Sept. 23. … Ramsay has already clinched the Region 5-6A championship. … Smiths Station has lost seven straight since a Week 2 win over Dothan. … The last time Smiths Station won as few as two games in a season was in 2009 when it went 2-8. The last time the Panthers only won once was in 2005 when they went 1-9.
Carver-Montgomery at Russell County
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Corbett-Mitchell Stadium.
Series record: Carver-Montgomery leads 2-0.
Records: Carver-Montgomery 3-6, 3-2 Region 2-6A. Russell County 1-7, 1-4.
Last week: Carver-Montgomery beat Northview 33-0. Russell County was idle.
You need to know: Carver-Montgomery has already locked up third place in the region. … Russell County beat Northview two weeks ago, ending a 29-game losing streak.
Springwood at Glenwood
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Sammy Howard Field.
Series record: Springwood leads 15-14, but Glenwood won 34-10 last season.
Records: Springwood 5-3, 1-3 AISA Region 1-3A. Glenwood 5-3, 3-1.
Last week: Springwood lost 62-28 to Lee-Scott. Glenwood lost to Bessemer 42-18.
You need to know: Springwood has been eliminated from the playoff race, while Glenwood is locked in at No. 2. … With a win, the Gators can guarantee a winning season for the first time since 2012.
Comments