Wakenigg, Lilly lead Harris County to Elite 8

Brooke Wakenigg allowed just one run in seven strong innings to lead Harris County to a 5-1 win over Carrollton on Thursday.
The win in Game 3 of their second-round series gives the Lady Tigers (19-9) a berth in the Elite 8, which starts Thursday at South Commons. Harris County will play Ware County at 8 p.m. on Field 4.
Lilly Hooper went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. She scored a run and drove one in. Zoe Willis and Olivia Lott had two hits apiece.
Harris County grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Hooper hit a one-out double. She scored on Willis’ single. Wakenigg scored the second run on a Morgan Charter single.
Hooper doubled in a run in the sixth to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead. They added a pair of two-out runs in the seventh, one on an error and another on Tierra Brooks’ single.
That was more than enough for Wakenigg, who allowed five hits and struck out seven.
Harris County and Carrollton split the first two games on Wednesday.
Carrollton won the opener 5-2. Wakenigg drove in both runs with a two-run homer.
Harris County rallied to win the second game, 5-3. Charter had three hits, and Willis added two. Sydney Shackleford gave up three unearned runs to earn the win.
Thursday at Carrollton
Harris
002
001
2
—
5
12
3
Carrollton
000
000
1
—
1
5
2
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: Spradlin. Top hitters: Harris County Ashliegh Duty 1-5, R; Lilly Hooper 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Brooke Wakenigg 1-3, R; Zoe Willis 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; Morgan Charter 1-4, RBI; Olivia Lott 2-4, R; Tierra Brooks 2-4, RBI. Records: Harris County 19-9. Next: Harris County, vs. Ware County, Oct. 27, at South Commons, Field 4, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
Chamblee 3,
Harris County 0
Harris County lost 3-0 to Chamblee in the second round of the GHSA Class 5A state playoffs on Thursday night.
Chamblee won the first two sets, 25-16 and 27-25. The score of the final set was not known.
McGill-Toolen 3,
Smiths Station 0
Smiths Station was knocked out of the AHSAA Class 7A South Super Regional in a 3-0 loss to McGill-Toolen on Thursday.
McGill-Toolen won 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.
Jordan seeded sixth
Jordan was seeded sixth for the remainder of the GHSA Class 2A state playoffs.
The Lady Red Jackets will travel to face No. 3 seed Rockmart at noon Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Columbus and Northside are both still alive in the Class 4A state playoffs. That classification’s seeding meeting is set for today.
Comments