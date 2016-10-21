Heard County’s offense too much for Jordan

Valley Preps

FRANKLIN, Ga.

Heard County overpowered Jordan 41-20 on Friday night at Staples Stadium.

Heard County improves to 6-2, 2-1 in Region 5-2A. Jordan remains winless at 0-8, 0-3.

Jordan plays at Temple on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

