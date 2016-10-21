Valley Preps

Ramsay blanks Smiths Station

From staff reports

SMITHS, STATION, Ala.

Ramsay’s defense pitched a 23-0 shutout Friday night against Smiths Station at Panther Stadium.

Ramsay is now 8-1 and Smiths Station finishes a dismal season at 1-9.

It was the worst season since 2005 when the Panthers were also 1-9.

