October 21, 2016 10:46 PM

Central finishes regular season with impressive performance

From staff reports

PRATTVILLE, Ala.

Central roared out to a 23-point lead in the first quarter lead and routed Prattville 58-3 on Friday night at Stanley Jensen Stadium.

Central drove 62 yards on its opening drive but turned the ball over on downs on the Prattville 2-yard line.

The Red Devils forced a punt and took over at the Prattville 39. Quarterback Zion Webb scored from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Central’s defense scored on a safety, tackling a Prattville runner in the end zone. After getting the free kick, Central drove for another score, this one a Jaxton Carson score.

Carson scored again with less than a minute to go in the first quarter for a 23-0 lead.

The lone score in the second quarter came on a 23-yard pass from Webb to Justyn Ross for a 30-0 lead.

Carson scored on its first drive in the third quarter. Carson scored for the third time for a 37-0 lead.

Brandon Davis and Devonte Miles added TD runs for a 51-0 lead in the third quarter.

Deonte Williams scored in fourth quarter on a run for a 58-0 lead.

The Red Devils lost the shutout when Prattville hit a field goal with 1:04 left in the game.

Central ends the regular season at 8-1 with eight straight wins. The Red Devils finished 6-0 in Region 2-7A.

Central will be off next week then host the No. 4 seed from Region 1 on Nov. 4 in the first round of the state playoffs.

