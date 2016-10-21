Peach County runs past Kendrick

Peach County had too much of everything in a 42-0 rout of Kendrick on Friday night.
Peach County improves to 7-1, 4-0 in Region 4-3A. Kendrick falls to 0-8, 0-4.
Kendrick plays at Jackson on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
