October 21, 2016 11:25 PM

Brookstone overwhelms Central-Talbotton

From staff reports

TALBOTTON, Ga.

Brookstone scored early and often Friday night in a 55-7 win over Central-Talbotton.

Brookstone is now 4-4, 3-2 in Region 4-A. Central-Talbotton is now 1-7, 1-4.

Brookstone plays a crossover game Friday against a team to be determined.

