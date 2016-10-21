Brookstone overwhelms Central-Talbotton

Brookstone scored early and often Friday night in a 55-7 win over Central-Talbotton.
Brookstone is now 4-4, 3-2 in Region 4-A. Central-Talbotton is now 1-7, 1-4.
Brookstone plays a crossover game Friday against a team to be determined.
October 21, 2016 11:25 PM
