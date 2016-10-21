Calvary Christian wins first region championship

Kasen Andrews hit Cody Russell for a 63-yard touchdowns pass with 14.6 seconds left to lift Calvary Christian to a 41-35 victory over Griffin Christian on Friday night at Len McWilliams Field.
The win gave the Knights the GICAA Western Conference championship, the first in the program’s history.
Difference maker: Calvary’s quarterback Kasen Andrews made some good plays with his feet and arm. He ran for one touchdown and passed for another.
Player stats: Calvary running back Tredrick Wilburn, 29 carries, 135 yards Calvary quarterback Kasen Andrews, 16 carries, 93 yards, 3-10 passing, 147 yards
Coach quote: “We challenged them to play with more energy in the second half and that’s what they did,” said Calvary Christian coach Brian Osborne. “This is our first region championship in school history.”
Friday at Len McWilliams Field
Griffin
14
0
7
14
—35
Calvary
7
0
20
14
—41
First quarter
C: Jack McCarty 12 run (Thomas Chappel kick), 6:56
G: Sam Massengale 55 pass to Juwan Thompson (kick blocked), 5:11
G: Massengale 10 pass to Thompson (2 points), 4:23
Third quarter
G: Massengale 5 pass to Javon Thompson (Cole Coker kick), 10:12
C: Tredrick Wilburn 63 run (kick blocked), 8:58
C: Kasen Andrews 24 run (Chappel kick), 5:03
C: Cam Green 8 interception return (Chappel kick), 3:49
Fourth quarter
C: Wilburn 3 run (2 points), 8:01
G: Javon Thompson 13 run (Coker kick), 4:35
G: Juwan Thompson 8 run (Coker kick), :51.9
C: Andrews 63 pass to Cody Russell (kick blocked), :14.6
Records: Calvary 4-5, 3-0 in region, Griffin 6-4, 2-2 Next up: Calvary Christian, at Young Americans, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28.
