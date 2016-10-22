John Burnett, Brandon Moseley lead Glenwood to sixth win

Glenwood played without several starters, but the Gators still routed Springwood 48-28 on Friday night at Sammy Howard Field.
Playing without starters Kashe Boatner, Johnathon Caldwell and Tripp Day, the Gators got three touchdowns from John Burnett, two from Cameron O’Neill and Brandon Mosley threw for three TDs to pace the offensive-minded game.
Key play: After Glenwood scored on their opening drive, the Gators recovered a fumble by the Wildcats on their first offensive play of the game and scored to jump ahead to a 14-0 lead they never relinquished.
Difference makers: Glenwood-John Burnett 16 carries for 82 yards, 2TD’s, 1 reception for 44 yards and a touchdown, one punt return for 33 yards.
Individual stats: Glenwood-Brandon Moseley 6 rushes for 107 yards, TD, 13 completions on 20 attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns, Mario Richmond 5 carries 29 yards, TD; Cameron O’Neill 7 catches for 103 yards, 2TD;s, 2 rushes for 8 yards, Aiden Rhodes 3 catches for 48 yards. Springwood-Shykee Thomas 22 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD’s.
Coach quote: “In this league you need to run the ball to win and sometimes we did a good job and sometimes we didn’t,” said Glenwood coach Jason Gibson after the game.
“Burnett ran hard, Cameron O’Neill in my opinion is the best receiver in the region and our young guys came in at the end of the game and picked up first downs and ran out the clock,”
“If you had told me before the season that we would be 4-1 in this conference before the season started, I’m not sure I would have believed that.” He added.
Player quote: “I had to step up and face the challenge that my coach gave me. I ran the ball hard and blocked for my teammates and everyone contributed,” said John Burnett after the game.
Friday night at Sammy Howard Field
Springwood
7
7
7
7
—28
Glenwood
21
14
6
7
—48
First Quarter
G-Mario Richmond 3 run (Thomas Camacho kick), 8; 49
G-Cameron O’Neill 26 pass from Brandon Moseley (Camacho kick), 7:34
G-O’Neill 25 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 4:44
S-Shykee Thomas 73 run (Coleman Hull kick), 0:02
Second Quarter
G-Moseley 77 run (Camacho kick), 7:38
S-Christian Lancaster 35 pass from Chandler Champion (Hull kick), 6:11
G-John Burnett 44 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 3:06
Third Quarter
G-Burnett 9 run (kick failed), 7:57
S-Thomas 23 run (Hull kick), 4:13
Fourth Quarter
S-Lancaster 100 yard interception return (Hull kick), 10:39
G-Burnett 1 run (Camacho kick), 7:38
Records: Springwood 5-4, 1-4. Glenwood 6-3, 4-1. Next: Glenwood, at Abbeville Christian, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.
