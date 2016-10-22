Columbus volleyball advances to 4A final four

The Columbus High volleyball team rolled into the Class 4A state semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Blue Devils (44-11) won 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.
“We are excited to advance to the state semifinals,” Columbus coach Donna Fleming said. “Our team served strongly today and killed balls in transition.
“Our back row did a great job passing and digging and our net players terminated.”
Tatyana Wyatt led Columbus with 10 kills and a block.
Skylar Blackmon had 13 digs, three assists and two aces.
Columbus, which has won three state championships including one last year, was seeded fourth for the Elite 8, while Ridgeland was seeded fifth.
The Lady Blue Devils go on the road for the semifinals, facing top-seeded Blessed Trinity on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We are prepared to go all out on Wednesday at Blessed Trinity,” Fleming said. “We play a tough road schedule during our regular season, and we will rely on that experience to bring our best match on Wednesday.”
St. Pius X 3, Northside 0
St. Pius X knocked Northside out of the Class4A state quarterfinals 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
St. Pius won 25-10, 25-19, 25-16.
Caroline Irving had 13 assists and three digs to lead Northside. Navaeh Edwards have five kills, five digs and an ace.
Northside, which was making its second trip to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years, finished its season 25-21.
Rockmart 3, Jordan 0
Rockmart knocked Jordan out of the Class 2A state playoffs with a 3-0 win on Saturday at Rockmart.
Rockmart won 25-18, 25-10, 25-10.
No stats for Jordan were available.
Jordan, which won a state playoff match for the first time last week against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, was making its first appearance in the Elite 8.
The Lady Red Jackets finished 20-8.
Saturday at Columbus
Ridgeland
6
11
10
Columbus
25
25
25
Leaders: Columbus Tatyana Wyatt 10 kills, 1 block; Madison Zeller 8 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs, 1 assist; Tierra White 7 kills,1 block; Skylar Blackmon 13 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Alisi Motu'apuaka 32 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs. Records: Columbus 44-11. Next: Columbus, at Blessed Trinity, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Saturday at St. Pius
Northside
10
19
16
St. Pius
25
25
25
Leaders: Northside Nevaeh Edwards 5 kills, ace, 5 digs; Emily Hendricks 5 kills, block; Caroline Irving 13 assists, 3 digs; Katie Jordan 4 kills, block, 8 digs; Hannah Patchin 11 digs. Records: Northside 25-21. Next: Northside, season over.
