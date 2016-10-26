Harris County set to face Ware County in state softball quarterfinals

The Harris County softball team is making its second trip to the Elite 8 in the past three years.
Coach Brook Zuerner is hoping that experience will help when the Lady Tigers face Ware County at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Class 5A quarterfinals at South Commons (Field 4). The double-elimination tournament will conclude Saturday afternoon.
“Several of our kids were part of the 2014 team who got third in state, this experience is invaluable,” Zuerner said. “The state tournament can be an overwhelming experience, so hopefully the players who have experienced the excitement of the tournament will be emotionally prepared and help our younger kids handle this awesome experience.”
Harris County advanced to this year’s Elite 8 by sweeping McIntosh (8-0, 9-0) in the first round of the playoffs and beating Carrollton in three games (2-5, 5-3, 5-1) in the second round.
“We are super excited, but not satisfied or content,” Zuerner said. “Our goal is to be playing on the last day of the season.”
Zuerner, who was a player on the 2000 Harris County team that won a state championship, said playing good defense will be key for her team to make it to Saturday.
“Our season motto has been ‘Win it with Defense,’ and that will be the key to our success,” she said. “If we play our defensive game, then I feel confident that we will be able to push some runs across.”
The Lady Tigers, who are 19-9, are led by Ashleigh Duty, Lilly Hooper and Brooke Wakenigg.
“We also expect our five seniors (Hannah Carroll, Tori Hicks, Hooper, Abbey Thomason and Wakenigg) to provide leadership in all aspects of the game, from the field, at the plate, in the dugout, and outside of the gates,” Zuerner said.
