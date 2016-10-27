High school football standings

Georgia
Region 1-4A
Overall
Region
Cairo
7-1
5-0
Carver
4-4
3-2
Northside
5-3
3-2
Americus-Sumter
4-4
3-2
Hardaway
4-3
2-3
Columbus
3-5
2-3
Westover
4-4
2-3
Shaw
1-6
0-4
Region 1-5A
Overall
Region
Bainbridge
2-5
1-1
Thomas Co. Central
6-3
2-1
Veterans
5-4
2-1
Warner Robins
2-6
1-1
Harris County
3-5
0-2
Region 4-3A
Overall
Region
Jackson
6-2
4-0
Peach County
7-1
4-0
Pike County
5-3
2-2
Westside-Macon
4-4
2-2
Central-Macon
6-3
2-3
Rutland
2-7
1-4
Kendrick
0-8
0-4
Region 5-2A
Overall
Region
Spencer
6-2
3-0
Callaway
8-0
3-0
Heard County
6-2
2-1
Lamar County
4-4
1-2
Jordan
0-8
0-3
Temple
5-3
0-3
Region 4-A Division A
Overall
Region
Manchester
8-0
5-0
Marion County
6-2
4-1
Brookstone
4-4
3-2
Central-Talbotton
1-7
1-4
Pacelli
1-7
1-4
Greenville
1-7
1-4
Region 1-A
Overall
Region
Mitchell County
7-1
6-1
Pelham
7-1
6-1
Randolph-Clay
6-2
5-2
Miller County
6-2
5-2
Terrell County
5-3
5-2
Seminole County
4-3-1
4-3
Chatta. Co.
2-6
2-5
Calhoun County
1-7
1-6
Stewart County
2-6
1-6
Baconton Ch.
1-7
0-7
Alabama
Region 2-7A
Overall
Region
Central
8-1
6-0
Enterprise
9-1
5-1
Auburn
6-3
4-2
Jeff Davis
5-5
3-3
Prattville
2-6
2-4
Smiths Station
2-8
1-5
R.E. Lee
0-9
0-6
Region 2-6A
Overall
Region
Park Crossing
10-0
6-0
Sidney Lanier
7-2
5-1
Carver-Mont.
5-5
4-2
Stanhope Elmore
3-6
2-4
Dothan
4-6
3-3
Russell County
1-8
1-5
Northview
0-9
0-6
AISA 1-3A
Overall
Region
Bessemer
9-1
5-0
Glenwood
6-3
4-1
Lee-Scott
5-4
3-2
Tuscaloosa
3-5
2-3
Springwood
5-4
1-4
Edgewood
0-10
0-5
