October 27, 2016 2:03 PM

High school football standings

Georgia

Region 1-4A

Overall

Region

Cairo

7-1

5-0

Carver

4-4

3-2

Northside

5-3

3-2

Americus-Sumter

4-4

3-2

Hardaway

4-3

2-3

Columbus

3-5

2-3

Westover

4-4

2-3

Shaw

1-6

0-4

 

Region 1-5A

Overall

Region

Bainbridge

2-5

1-1

Thomas Co. Central

6-3

2-1

Veterans

5-4

2-1

Warner Robins

2-6

1-1

Harris County

3-5

0-2

 

Region 4-3A

Overall

Region

Jackson

6-2

4-0

Peach County

7-1

4-0

Pike County

5-3

2-2

Westside-Macon

4-4

2-2

Central-Macon

6-3

2-3

Rutland

2-7

1-4

Kendrick

0-8

0-4

 

Region 5-2A

Overall

Region

Spencer

6-2

3-0

Callaway

8-0

3-0

Heard County

6-2

2-1

Lamar County

4-4

1-2

Jordan

0-8

0-3

Temple

5-3

0-3

 

Region 4-A Division A

Overall

Region

Manchester

8-0

5-0

Marion County

6-2

4-1

Brookstone

4-4

3-2

Central-Talbotton

1-7

1-4

Pacelli

1-7

1-4

Greenville

1-7

1-4

 

Region 1-A

Overall

Region

Mitchell County

7-1

6-1

Pelham

7-1

6-1

Randolph-Clay

6-2

5-2

Miller County

6-2

5-2

Terrell County

5-3

5-2

Seminole County

4-3-1

4-3

Chatta. Co.

2-6

2-5

Calhoun County

1-7

1-6

Stewart County

2-6

1-6

Baconton Ch.

1-7

0-7

 

Alabama

 

Region 2-7A

Overall

Region

Central

8-1

6-0

Enterprise

9-1

5-1

Auburn

6-3

4-2

Jeff Davis

5-5

3-3

Prattville

2-6

2-4

Smiths Station

2-8

1-5

R.E. Lee

0-9

0-6

 

Region 2-6A

Overall

Region

Park Crossing

10-0

6-0

Sidney Lanier

7-2

5-1

Carver-Mont.

5-5

4-2

Stanhope Elmore

3-6

2-4

Dothan

4-6

3-3

Russell County

1-8

1-5

Northview

0-9

0-6

 

AISA 1-3A

Overall

Region

Bessemer

9-1

5-0

Glenwood

6-3

4-1

Lee-Scott

5-4

3-2

Tuscaloosa

3-5

2-3

Springwood

5-4

1-4

Edgewood

0-10

0-5

