Spencer plays to keep region hopes alive

There have been a lot of history-making wins by the Spencer football team since Pierre Coffey took over last season. The Greenwave:
▪ Recorded its first winning season since 1977.
▪ Made the state playoffs for the first time since 1993.
▪ Won a GHSA state playoff game for the first time.
They have already clinched a winning season again this year (first back-to-back winning seasons since 1976-77) and a state playoff berth.
There is one more accomplishment the Greenwave could earn either this week or next — a GHSA region championship, which would be the program’s first.
Spencer plays Callaway at LaGrange, Ga., on Friday. Those two teams are tied for first in Region 5-2A with Heard County a game back.
Callaway, which has already beaten Heard County, can win the region title with a win over Spencer.
It is a little more complicated for the Greenwave, which does not play Heard County until Nov. 5.
The Greenwave could win the region with a victory over Callaway if Heard County also loses to Lamar County.
But if Heard County won, then the Greenwave would also need to win next week.
Region 1-4A
Cairo can clinch the region title with a win over Columbus on Friday. The Syrupmakers, 5-0 in the region, could also clinch the title if Northside loses to Westover.
Northside, Carver and Americus-Sumter are tied at 3-2 in the region. Carver and Americus-Sumter played each other on Thursday.
Hardaway, Columbus and Westover are a game back at 2-3. Hardaway plays Shaw on Saturday.
Region 4-A
The teams are playing crossover games on Friday with teams in Division B hosting.
The region championship will be played on Nov. 4 at Manchester as the Blue Devils, winners of Division A, will host Macon County, the winner of Division A.
All of the other state playoff berths will be determined by the power ratings.
Brookstone is hanging on at No. 23 in the private-school ratings. The playoffs were expanded to 24 teams this season. Marion County is 23rd in the public-school ratings.
Region 1-5A
Despite losing four in a row, Harris County is very much still in the hunt for a playoff berth.
The Tigers are just a game behind both Bainbridge and Warner Robins for third place.
Harris County will host Bainridge on Friday. The Tigers need this game to win a potential two-team tiebreaker over Bainbridge.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
