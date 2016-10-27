Closer look at Friday high school football games

Northside vs. Westover
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium
Series record: Westover leads 1-0 with a 31-10 win in 2014. The two teams’ game last year in Albany was canceled after a thunderstorm hit during the game.
Records: Northside 5-3, 3-2 Region 1-4A. Westover 4-4, 2-3.
Last week: Northside beat Shaw 38-14. Westover lost 34-6 to Cairo.
You need to know: Northside is in a three-way tie for second place in the region with Carver and Americus-Sumter. Those two teams played each other on Thursday night. … The Patriots could still have a chance to play for the region title. If they beat Westover and Columbus beats Cairo, then Northside’s game at Cairo next week would be for the region championship. … After picking up wins over Carver and Haradway, Westover has lost to Columbus and Cairo.
Columbus at Cairo
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: West Thomas Stadium, Cairo, Ga.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Columbus 3-5, 2-3 Region 1-4A. Cairo 7-1, 5-0.
Last week: Columbus lost 42-24 to Carver. Cairo beat Westover 34-6.
You need to know: Columbus is in a three-way tie for fifth place in the region with Westover and Hardaway. … Cairo can clinch the region championship with a win or a Northside loss.
Kendrick at Jackson
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Red Devil Hill, Jackson, Ga.
Series record: Jackson leads 2-0, including 38-6 last season.
Records: Kendrick 0-8, 0-4 Region 4-3A. Jackson 6-2, 4-0.
Last week: Kendrick lost 42-0 to Peach County. Jackson was idle.
You need to know: Kendrick has lost 10 straight. … Jackson and Peach County are tied for the region lead. They meet next week in Jackson.
Jordan at Temple
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Temple, Ga.
Series record: Temple leads 3-1, but Jordan won the last meeting 14-13 in 2013.
Records: Jordan 0-8, 0-3 Region 5-2A. Temple 5-3, 0-3.
Last week: Jordan lost 41-20 to Heard County. Temple lost 35-10 to Callaway.
You need to know: Jordan has lost 10 straight. … Quarterback daren Lewis has thrown for 1,031 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 235 yards and three TDs.
Spencer at Callaway
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Callaway Stadium, LaGrange, Ga.
Series record: Callaway leads 4-0. The last meeting was a 42-0 win by Callaway in 2011.
Records: Spencer 6-2, 3-0 Region 5-2A. Callaway 8-0, 3-0.
Last week: Spencer beat Lamar County 39-0. Callaway beat Temple 35-10.
You need to know: Spencer and Callaway are tied for the region lead with Heard County a game back. Spencer could win the region title with a victory over Callaway, but it would need Heard County to also lose to Lamar County on Friday. Meanwhile, Callaway, which has already beaten Heard County, simply needs to beat Spencer to claim the region championship.
Bainbridge at Harris County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Hamilton, Ga.
Series record: Harris County leads 3-1. The last meeting was a 31-30 win by Harris County in 2013.
Records: Bainbridge 2-5, 1-1 Region 1-5A. Harris County 3-5, 0-2.
Last week: Bainbridge lost 17-6 to Thomas County Central. Harris County lost 30-7 to Veterans.
You need to know: Harris County is just a game behind Bainbridge and Warner Robins for third place in the region. … Harris County has lost four straight after a 3-1 start.
Randolph-Clay at Chattahoochee County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cusseta, Ga.
Series record: Series tied 1-1. Randolph-Clay won 24-14 last season.
Records: Randolph-Clay 6-2, 5-2 Region 1-A. Chattahoochee County 2-6, 2-5.
Last week: Randolph-Clay lost 44-8 to Miller County. Chattahoochee County lost 39-28 to Terrell County.
You need to know: Randolph-Clay has lost two straight after a 6-0 start. … Malik Bonner has 1,217 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns for Chattahoochee County.
Calvary Christian at Young Americans
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Conyers, Ga.
Series record: Calvary Christian leads 2-1, including a 62-7 win last season.
Records: Calvary Christian 4-5. Young Americans 0-9.
Last week: Calvary Christian beat Griffin Christian 41-35. Young Americans lost 48-6 to Community Christian.
You need to know: Calvary Christian won its first region championship last week. … Young Americans has scored just 47 points this season.
Brookstone at Dooly County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Grove, Vienna, Ga.
Series record: Dooly County leads 8-2, including a 22-16 win last season.
Records: Brookstone 4-4, 3-2 Region 4-A Division A. Dooly County 4-4, 3-2 Region 4-A Division B.
Last week: Brookstone beat Central-Talbotton 55-7. Dooly County lost 28-14 to Taylor County.
You need to know: This is labeled as a region crossover game. … The state playoffs will be determined by power ratings at the end of next week’s games. Brookstone is rated No. 23 in the private-school ratings, while Dooly County is 20th in the public-school ratings. The top 24 in each make the playoffs.
Pacelli at Schley County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wildcat Stadium, Ellaville, Ga.
Series record: Pacelli leads 9-7, including a 35-0 victory last season.
Records: Pacelli 1-7, 1-4 Region 4-A Division A. Schley County 2-6, 0-5 Region 4-A Division B.
Last week: Pacelli was idle. Schley County lost 25-24 to Crawford County.
You need to know: This is labeled as a region crossover game.
Marion County at Crawford County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roberta, Ga.
Series record: Crawford County leads 2-0. The last meeting came in 2007, a 14-7 Crawford County win.
Records: Marion County 6-2, 4-1 Region 4-A Division A. Crawford County 4-3, 2-3 Region 4-A Division B.
Last week: Marion County was idle. Crawford County beat Schley County 25-24.
You need to know: This is labeled as a region crossover game. … The state playoffs will be determined by power ratings at the end of next week’s games. Marion County is rated No. 23 in the public-school ratings, while Crawford County is 28th. The top 24 in each make the playoffs.
Manchester at Hawkinsville
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bobby Gentry Stadium, Hawkinsville, Ga.
Series record: Manchester leads 2-0. The last meeting was a 42-14 Manchester win in 1983.
Records: Manchetser 8-0, 5-0 Region 4-A Division A. Hawkinsville 3-5, 1-4 Region 4-A Division B.
Last week: Manchester was idle. Hawkinsville lost 55-8 to Macon County.
You need to know: This is labeled as a region crossover game. … Manchester hosts Macon County for the region championship on Nov. 5. The region champion is the only team in the region guaranteed a state playoff berth. The rest of the state playoffs will be determined by power ratings at the end of next week’s games. Manchester is rated No. 4 in the public-school ratings, while Hawkinsville is 35th. The top 24 in each make the playoffs.
Russell County at BTW
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Eagles Stadium, Tuskegee, Ala.
Series record: Russell County leads 14-6. The last meeting was a 35-0 Russell County win in 2013.
Records: Russell County 1-8. BTW 6-3.
Last week: Russell County lost 35-21 to Carver-Montgomery. BTW beat Chilton County 50-33.
You need to know: This is the season-ender for Russell County. BTW will play at Vigor in the Class 5A state playoffs next week.
Glenwood at Abbeville Christian
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Generals Stadium, Abbeville, Ala.
Series record: Glenwood leads 5-3. The last meeting was a 36-7 Glenwood win in 1995.
Records: Glenwood 6-3. Abbeville Christian 6-4.
Last week: Glenwood beat Springwood 48-28. Abbeville Christian lost 50-37 to Chambers Academy.
You need to know: Glenwood hosts Fort Dale in the AISA Class 3A state playoffs on Oct. 5.
