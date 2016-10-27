Boatner, George lead Northside past Oconee County

Kayson Boatner hit a home run and Hannah George pitched seven strong innings to lead the Northside softball team to a 7-2 victory over Oconee County on Thursday in the GHSA Class 4A state tournament at South Commons.
Boatner’s two-run blast was part of a four-run third inning in which the Lady Patriots took the lead for good.
That was enough for George, who settled down after giving up two runs — only one earned — in the first inning. She is now 13-3.
George, a junior who has committed to signing with North Carolina, finished the game allowing six hits and striking out six. She allowed just three hits — two of them infield hits — after the first inning.
Northside jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Gabi Apiag, who went 5-for-5, singled and was sacrificed to second. After a walk to George, Jada Chadwick hit into a fielder’s choice in which Apiag was out at third base. Boatner followed with a single to left, which scored Kennedi Bedell, who was a courtesy runner for George.
Northside’s string of 28 scoreless innings came to an end in the bottom of the first as Oconee County scored a pair of runs partially due to two Northside errors.
Northside took back the lead with four runs in the third for a 5-2 lead. Boatner hit a two-run homer after George led off with a walk.
Sydney Mathis and Raelee Weaver followed with singles. After Mathis stole third, Ciara Jesus grounded out, driving in Mathis. Emily Holmes reached on an error, allowing Weaver to score.
The Lady Patriots (30-5) added two insurance runs in the seventh. Mathis and Weaver singled to open the frame. After Jesus laid down a sacrifice bunt, Holmes singled to center to score Mathis and Weaver.
Northside has won 11 straight. Its last loss was a 10-0 defeat against Buford back on Sept. 24.
Northside will play either Ridgeland or Marist at 11 a.m. Friday on Field 4. Those two teams played late Thursday night.
This is Northside’s second straight trip to the Elite 8 after failing to advance this far since 2009. Last year in Class 5A, the Lady Patriots were knocked out in two losses, 3-2 to Houston County and 5-1 to Jones County.
WP: Hannah George. LP: Chloe Fambrough. Top hitters: Northside Gabi Apiag 5-5; Jordan Wells 1-4; Hannah George 1-3; Kennedi Bedell 2R; Kayson Boatner 2-3, HR, 3RBI; Sidney Mathis 2-4, 2R; Raelee Weaver 2-4, 2R; Emily Holmes 1-4, 2RBI. Records: Northside 30-5. Next: Northside, vs. Ridgeland or Marist, Friday, 11 a.m. Field 4 at South Commons.
