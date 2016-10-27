Harris County rolls past Ware County in 5A state softball tourney

The Harris County softball team built up a four-run lead and coasted to a 9-2 victory over Ware County on Thursday night in the GHSA Class 5A state tournament at South Commons.
Lilly Hooper and Olivia Lott knocked in two runs apiece. Brooke Wakenigg and Sydney Shackleford combined to limit Ware County to just four hits.
The Lady Tigers (20-9) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Ashliegh Duty, who finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, singled to lead off. Hooper and Zoe Willis walked to load the bases.
Lott singled to center to drive in Duty and Hooper.
Harris County went up 4-0 in the second. Tierra Brooks and Duty singled. Hooper singled in Brooks and Duty.
Ware County cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the second on a homer.
Harris County broke the game open with five runs in the fifth, all of which were unearned.
Wakenigg picked up the win, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings. Shackelford pitched the final inning.
Harris County will play Union Grove at 11 a.m. Friday on Field 5 at South Commons.
Thursday at South Commons
Harris
220
050
0
—
9
8
0
Ware
020
000
0
—
2
4
4
WP—Brooke Wakenigg. LP—Ortiz. Leading hitters — Harris County: Ashliegh Duty 3-4, 2R, RBI; Lilly Hooper 1-3, R, 2RBI; Zoe Willis R; Morgan Charter R; Olivia Lott 1-4, 2RBI; Hannah Carroll 1-3, 2B; Tori Hicks R; Emily Dansby 0-3, R, RBI; Tierra Brooks 2-3, 2R. Record: Harris County 20-9. Next: Harris County, vs. Union Grove, Friday, 11 a.m., Field 5 South Commons.
Comments