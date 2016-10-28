Hooper, Wakenigg lead Harris County past Union Grove

Lilly Hooper and Brooke Wakenigg hit home runs back-to-back in the first inning, and the Harris County softball team went on to an 8-0 rout of Union Grove on Friday morning in the GHSA Class 5A state tournament at South Commons.
The game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule.
The win moves the Lady Tigers (21-9) into the winners bracket final against Buford, a 2-0 winner over Walnut Grove on Friday.
Wakenigg picked up her second win of the state tournament. She pitched all six innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. She also pitched six innings in the win over Ware County on Thursday.
Harris County led 2-0 after the first on the Hooper and Wakenigg homers.
The Lady Tigers doubled the lead in the third. Hooper walked to lead off. After a walk, Zoe Willis, who went 4-for-4, singled. Morgan Charter walked to load the bases.
After a second out, Hooper scored ona passed ball. Hannah Carroll singled in Willis with the fourth run.
Harris County made it 5-0 in the fourth. Emily Dansby was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Hooper singled her in.
In the fifth, Willis doubled to lead off and was driven in by Olivia Lott. In thew sixth, Tierra Brooks walked, Ashliegh Duity singled and Wakenigg singled to load the bases. Willis singled in Brooks and Duty to close out the game.
Harris County will face a tough opponent on Saturday. Buford has won nine straight state softball championships.
Harris County is trying to win the program’s second state title. The Lady Tigers won in 2000. Coach Brook Zuerner was a player on that team.
Friday at South Commons
Union Grove
000
000
—
0
4
0
Harris
202
112
—
8
12
1
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: Whiteside. Top hitters: Harris County Ashliegh Duty 1-4, R; Lilly Hooper 2-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Brooke Wakenigg 2-4, HR, RBI; Zoe Willis 4-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Olivia Lott 1-3, RBI; Hannah Carroll 1-3, RBI; Emily Dansby R; Tierra Brooks 1-2, R. Records: Harris County 21-9. Next: Harris County, vs. Buford, Field 6, South Commons, 9 a.m. Saturday.
