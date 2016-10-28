Valley Preps

Gamble runs wild against Hawkinsville

From staff reports

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga.

Tre Gamble rushed for four touchdowns Friday night to lead Manchester to a 48-8 win over Hawkinsville.

Gamble had 13 carries for 167 yards on the night.

Manchester hosts Macon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the region championship.

Friday at Hawkinsville, Ga.

Manchester

20

7

14

7

48

Hawkinsville

0

7

0

0

7

First quarter

M — Tre Gamble 3 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick), 8:05

M — Garrett Brown 36 pass to Kalil Brawner (Strargell kick), 5:11

M —Tre Gamble 44 run (Stargell kick failed), 1:15

Second quarter

M — Deenizio Gamble 62 run (Stargell kick), 7:42

H — No. 1 72 run (Kick good), 6:36

Third quarter

M — Tre Gamble 3 run (Stargell kick), 10:29

M — Ashton Bell 40 run (Stargell kick), 4:38

Fourth quarter

M — Tre Gamble 27 run (Stargell kick), 8:24

Records: Manchester 9-0, 5-0 in Region 4-A. Hawkinsville 3-6, 1-4. Next: Manchester hosts Macon County for the Region championship, Friday, 7:30.

