Gamble runs wild against Hawkinsville

Tre Gamble rushed for four touchdowns Friday night to lead Manchester to a 48-8 win over Hawkinsville.
Gamble had 13 carries for 167 yards on the night.
Manchester hosts Macon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the region championship.
Friday at Hawkinsville, Ga.
Manchester
20
7
14
7
—
48
Hawkinsville
0
7
0
0
—
7
First quarter
M — Tre Gamble 3 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick), 8:05
M — Garrett Brown 36 pass to Kalil Brawner (Strargell kick), 5:11
M —Tre Gamble 44 run (Stargell kick failed), 1:15
Second quarter
M — Deenizio Gamble 62 run (Stargell kick), 7:42
H — No. 1 72 run (Kick good), 6:36
Third quarter
M — Tre Gamble 3 run (Stargell kick), 10:29
M — Ashton Bell 40 run (Stargell kick), 4:38
Fourth quarter
M — Tre Gamble 27 run (Stargell kick), 8:24
Records: Manchester 9-0, 5-0 in Region 4-A. Hawkinsville 3-6, 1-4. Next: Manchester hosts Macon County for the Region championship, Friday, 7:30.
