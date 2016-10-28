Temple routs Jordan

Temple’s offense overpowered Jordan Friday night in a 48-8 victory.
Temple improves to 6-3, 1-3 in Region 5-2A. Jordan falls to 0-9, 0-4.
Jordan closes out the season at Callaway on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
October 28, 2016 10:28 PM
