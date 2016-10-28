Spencer falls into early hole against Callaway

A slow start proved costly for the Spencer Greenwave on Friday night in a 36-14 loss to Callaway at Callaway Stadium.
Callaway recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown and raced out to a 22-0 lead before Spencer scored its first points in the second quarter.
Jaleel Grimes and Ervin Davis scored touchdowns for Spencer.
The Greenwave are 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-2A.
Callaway is 9-0 and 4-0. With the win, the Cavaliers won the region championship.
Spencer could have won the region title since Heard County also lost Friday night to Lamar County. But the Greenwave still have a lot to play for next week.
Spencer will face Heard County on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium.
Spencer, which leads Heard County and Lamar County by a game for second place in the region, can secure home field advantage for the first round of the state playoffs with a victory.
