October 28, 2016 10:44 PM

Kasen Andrews accounts for four TDs against Young Americans

From staff reports

CONYERS, Ga.

Kasen Andrews threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Calvary Christian to a 49-10 win over Young Americans.

Andrews was 5-for-6 through the air for 154 yards. His touchdown passes went to Aaron Christopher, Bryce Andrews and Cody Russell.

Calvary Christian plays at Creekside in the first round of the GICAA playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at Conyers, Ga.

Calvary

7

28

14

0

49

Young Am

3

0

0

7

10

First quarter

YA — Reid Johnson 25 FG, 4:28

C — Kasen Andrews 4 run (Thomas Chappel kick), 1:53

Second quarter

C — Cam Green 27 run (Chappel kick), 9:50

C — Kasen Andrews 54 pass to Aaron Christopher (Chappel kick), 4:22

C — Kasen Andrews 15 pass to Bryce Andrews (Chappel kick), 1:55

C — Tredrick Wilburn 2 run (Chappel kick), 0:46

Third quarter

C — Kasen Andrews 49 pass to Cody Russell (Chappel kick), 10:14

C — Green 5 run (Sean Wilkinson), 7:35

Fourth quarter

YA — Blake Rhinehart 4 pass Drew Blount (Johnson kick), 4:48

Records: Calvary Christian 5-5, Young Americans 0-10. Next: Calvary Christian at Creekside in GICAA playoffs, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

