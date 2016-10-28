Valley Preps

Harris County drops fifth straight in loss to Bainbridge

By John Carroll

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

HAMILTON, Ga.

Harris County lost its fifth straight game on Friday night, 13-0 to Bainbridge.

The Tigers, which started the season 3-1, are 3-6 overall and 0-3 in Region 1-5A. With the loss, the Tigers were eliminated from the playoff race.

 

Key play: Bainbridge blocked a Harris County punt in the third quarter and recovered it for a touchdown.

Difference maker: Bainbridge running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 137 yards on 22 carries and 1 touchdown. He was the workhorse for the Bearcats.

Player stats: Harris quarterback Jordan Griffin, 9 of 20 passing for 107 yards. Harris receiver Xavier Gonzales 5 catches 73 yards

Coach quote: “We got to put this behind us and move on. That’s a good football team,” said Harris County coach Zac Howard.

 

Friday at Tiger Stadium

Bainbridge

6

0

7

0

—13

Harris County

0

0

0

0

—0

First quarter

B: Dameon Pierce 15 run (kick failed), 1:06

Third quarter

B: Fumble recovery in end zone (Caleb Harris kick), 9:24

Records: Bainbridge 3-5, 2-1 Region 1-5A. Harris County 3-6, 0-3. Next: Harris County, at Thomas County Central, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

