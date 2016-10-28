Harris County drops fifth straight in loss to Bainbridge

Harris County lost its fifth straight game on Friday night, 13-0 to Bainbridge.
The Tigers, which started the season 3-1, are 3-6 overall and 0-3 in Region 1-5A. With the loss, the Tigers were eliminated from the playoff race.
Key play: Bainbridge blocked a Harris County punt in the third quarter and recovered it for a touchdown.
Difference maker: Bainbridge running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 137 yards on 22 carries and 1 touchdown. He was the workhorse for the Bearcats.
Player stats: Harris quarterback Jordan Griffin, 9 of 20 passing for 107 yards. Harris receiver Xavier Gonzales 5 catches 73 yards
Coach quote: “We got to put this behind us and move on. That’s a good football team,” said Harris County coach Zac Howard.
Friday at Tiger Stadium
Bainbridge
6
0
7
0
—13
Harris County
0
0
0
0
—0
First quarter
B: Dameon Pierce 15 run (kick failed), 1:06
Third quarter
B: Fumble recovery in end zone (Caleb Harris kick), 9:24
Records: Bainbridge 3-5, 2-1 Region 1-5A. Harris County 3-6, 0-3. Next: Harris County, at Thomas County Central, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Comments