Jackson runs out to big lead, cruises against Kendrick

Jackson ran out to a 43-0 lead Friday night and cruised to a 50-14 win over Kendrick.
Jackson improves to 7-2, 5-0 in Region 4-3A. Kendrick falls to 0-9, 0-5.
Kendrick closes the season hosting Westside-Macon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
October 28, 2016 11:05 PM
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
