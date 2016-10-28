Valley Preps

October 28, 2016 11:05 PM

Jackson runs out to big lead, cruises against Kendrick

From staff reports

JACKSON, Ga.

Jackson ran out to a 43-0 lead Friday night and cruised to a 50-14 win over Kendrick.

Jackson improves to 7-2, 5-0 in Region 4-3A. Kendrick falls to 0-9, 0-5.

Kendrick closes the season hosting Westside-Macon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

