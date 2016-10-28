Northside remains in tie for second place in Region 1-4A

Northside desperately needed a win Friday night against visiting Westover to keep pace with Carver and remain tied for second place in Region 1-4A. When all was said and done, that need was met. Barely.
In what was the Patriots’ least effective offensive performance in several weeks, a pair of Nathan Robertson field goals in the second half proved to be enough to hold off explosive quarterback Greg Marshall and the opposing Patriots 12-7. The win moved Northside to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in region play, while Westover fell to 4-5 and 2-4.
Northside scored its only touchdown just before the half, set up by a big punt return by Eric Gwinn, and then could muster just the six points on field goals in the second half. Westover got its only score in the third quarter to put a scare in the home crowd, but the defense prevailed as David Apiag’s interception late in the game sealed the win.
KEY PLAY: With the two teams playing to a scoreless tie, the Northside defense forced a punt with less than two minutes to play in the half. Senior Eric Gwinn gathered in the punt at his 47 yard line and ran to daylight, almost going the distance for a score. He was dragged down at the Westover 1. That set up the half’s only score. Nathan Robertson uncharacteristically missed the point-after to give Northside a 6-0 lead at the half.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Defense was the name of the game for both teams in this game. Each squad had its offensive highlights, but when it came down to it, the defensive units for each team did the job. And each team did so as a collective unit.
Westover held Northside’s normally consistent and steady rushing game to just 51 total rushing yards. There were some sacks counted into that low number, but overall the home-standing Patriots could just never get going on the ground.
Northside’s defense force seven punts in the game for Westover and also forced a pair of turnovers. There were some explosive plays for the visiting Patriots, but the fact that the Northside defense kept those spaced apart turned out to be a big factor in the win.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: Westover quarterback Greg Marshall came in with a reputation as an exciting player and he did not disappoint. The speedy and elusive back was held to just two yards in the first half, but came alive in the final two periods. He accounted for 80 yards on the ground and added 60 more through the air. He scored his team’s only touchdown on a 17-yard run with just less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Northside quarterback Bryce Valero had a nice night throwing the football as the offense was forced to put the ball in the air more. Valero was 12 of 19 for 176 yards and one interception - that coming in the first half. A key completion came in the third quarter as his 34-yard toss to Cordale Scott got his team into the red zone and set up Nathan Robertson’s 31-yard field goal to put the team ahead 9-0 at the time.
PLAYER QUOTE: “I caught the kick and looked and saw a hole and I saw green and tried to run to it,” said Eric Gwinn of his punt return that set up Northside’s only touchdown. “I ran as hard as I could and could not have done it without my teammates. It really put us in a good spot and we were able to come out on top. This win really helps keep our confidence high and gets us ready to face Cairo next week.”
COACH QUOTE: “It wasn’t pretty, but it was a great defensive effort,” said Northside’s Morgan Ingram.
“Their quarterback is very good at what he does and when he gets in space he is hard to corral. My hat is off to our defense and the job they did.”
“Offensively we just could not get things going. We left a lot out there and missed on some opportunities when we had plays, but just could not get it done. I will take a 12-7 win any day of the week, though. The same inconsistency we have had all year really showed up tonight.”
“Our dreams are still alive. We are still in the mix and can still host a playoff game, so we did what we needed to do. We will enjoy this one tonight and tomorrow and then go back to work Sunday to get ready for next week.”
Friday at Kinnett Stadium
Westover
0
0
7
0
—7
Northside
0
6
3
3
—12
Second Quarter
N - David Apiag 1-yd. run (kick failed) 0:54
Third Quarter
N – Nathan Robertson 31-yard field goal 7:47
W – Greg Marshall 17-yard run (Collins Giovingo kick) 4:59
Fourth Quarter:
N – Robertson 32-yard field goal 2:25
Records: Westover 4-5, 2-4 Region 1-4A. Northside 6-3, 4-2. Next: Northside, at Cairo, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
