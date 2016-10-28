Valley Preps

October 28, 2016 11:22 PM

Travon Matthews leads Marion County to win

From staff reports

ROBERTA, Ga.

Travon Matthews rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Marion County to a 35-24 win over Crawford County in a Region 4-A crossover game.

Friday at Roberta, Ga.

Marion

16

0

7

12

35

Crawford

12

0

6

6

24

First quarter

M--Trice McCannon 15 run (Wildredo Vail Mendez kick), 10:19

M- Kevin Umanzor 32 FG, 7:12

C-Adam Morris 17 run (kick failed), 3:59

M--Travon Matthews 78 run (kick failed), 3;33

C--Nick Jackson 42 run (kick failed), 0:35

Third quarter

C-Jackson 39 run (run failed), 10:12

M-Matthews 2 run (Mendez kick), 7:07

Fourth quarter

M-Hykeem Walton 59 pass from McCannon (kick failed), 9:09

C-Jackson 30 pass to Harris (run failed), 6:51

M-Matthews 24 run (kick failed), 0:57

Records: Marion 7-2. Crawford County 4-4. Next: Marion County, home vs. Dooly County, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

