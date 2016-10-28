Travon Matthews leads Marion County to win

Travon Matthews rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Marion County to a 35-24 win over Crawford County in a Region 4-A crossover game.
Friday at Roberta, Ga.
Marion
16
0
7
12
—
35
Crawford
12
0
6
6
—
24
First quarter
M--Trice McCannon 15 run (Wildredo Vail Mendez kick), 10:19
M- Kevin Umanzor 32 FG, 7:12
C-Adam Morris 17 run (kick failed), 3:59
M--Travon Matthews 78 run (kick failed), 3;33
C--Nick Jackson 42 run (kick failed), 0:35
Third quarter
C-Jackson 39 run (run failed), 10:12
M-Matthews 2 run (Mendez kick), 7:07
Fourth quarter
M-Hykeem Walton 59 pass from McCannon (kick failed), 9:09
C-Jackson 30 pass to Harris (run failed), 6:51
M-Matthews 24 run (kick failed), 0:57
Records: Marion 7-2. Crawford County 4-4. Next: Marion County, home vs. Dooly County, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Comments