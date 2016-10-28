Valley Preps

October 28, 2016 11:30 PM

Schley County blanks Pacelli

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

ELLAVILLE, Ga.

Schley County beat Pacelli 30-0 in a Region 4-A crossover game on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Pacelli, which is 1-8, will host Hawkinsville on Nov. 4 to close out the regular season.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos