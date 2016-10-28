Valley Preps

October 28, 2016 11:33 PM

Russell County closes out the regular season

From staff reports

TUSKEGEE, Ala.

Russell County finished the regular season with a 36-7 loss at Booker T. Washington on Friday night at Eagles Stadium.

Russell County finished the season at 1-9.

