Russell County closes out the regular season

Russell County finished the regular season with a 36-7 loss at Booker T. Washington on Friday night at Eagles Stadium.
Russell County finished the season at 1-9.
October 28, 2016 11:33 PM
Russell County finished the regular season with a 36-7 loss at Booker T. Washington on Friday night at Eagles Stadium.
Russell County finished the season at 1-9.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments