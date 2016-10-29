Glenwood finishes regular season with rout of Abbeville Christian

Brandon Moseley passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as the Glenwood Gators took the 37-0 win over the Abbeville Christian Generals.
Glenwood’s defense was strong as they recovered four fumbles and grabbed an interception while holding Abbeville to 83 yards rushing and 62 passing for the game.
Key play: Following Glenwood’s first touchdown, the Gators recovered a fumble and scored a second TD two plays take a 14-0 lead in the first period.
Difference maker: Glenwood QB- Moseley 10 of 16 passes for 170 yards 2TD’s and rushed for 13 yards and TD.
Individual stats: Christian Clausell 4 catches for 129 yards and TD, Lawrence Vinson 9 rushes for 91 yards, TD, John Burnett 9 rushes for 77 yards, TD 2 catches for 19 yards, Kashe Boatner 4 rushes for 20 yards.
Coach quote: “You want to go into the first week of the playoffs with momentum,” said Glenwood coach Jason Gibson.
Friday in Abbeville
Glenwood
17
7
0
13
—37
Abbeville
0
0
0
0
—0
First Quarter
G-Aiden Rhodes 3 pass from Brandon Moseley (Thomas Camacho kick), 8:50
G-Moseley 1 run (Camacho kick), 7:49
G-Camacho 44-yard field goal, 0:14
Second Quarter
G-Christian Clausell 10 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 5:53
Fourth Quarter
G-John Burnett 7 run (Camacho kick), 7:25
G-Lawrence Vinson 1 run (kick failed) 2:52
Comments