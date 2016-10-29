Hardaway shakes off slow start to beat Shaw

It took a little while for the Hardaway Hawks offense to wake up in the early Saturday afternoon game against Shaw at Kinnett Stadium, but when it did, it overwhelmed the Raiders.
After Shaw blocked a Hardaway punt and managed a field goal off the foot of Esteban DeJesus, the Hawks scored 41 unanswered points in a 48-17 win over the Raiders.
At 5-3, they only have one game remaining, a Thursday night contest against Carver at Kinnett. They are 3-3 in Region 1-4A, tied with Americus-Sumter for the fourth and final playoff berth.
Antonio Campbell played a huge part of sparking the Hawks, picking off a pass and taking it to the 5-yard line in the first quarter. Two plays later, Jakobe Ellerbee found the end zone on a 5-yard run to put the Hawks up for good in the game.
After a touchdown later in the quarter off a 75-yard Marco Lee run, Campbell picked off another Tillery pass and took it 70 yards for a touchdown, putting the Hawks up 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.
“First off, I’d like to thank the (defensive) line,” Campbell said. “All the pressure they got, the D-line hurried the quarterback and he had no choice but to throw the ball.”
“The problem was we have the momentum and couldn’t put it in the end zone, which has kind of been the problem for us all year,” Shaw coach Chuck Stamey said of the first quarter woes. “So we settled for three, which I think took a little wind out of us. We just had issues. When things don’t go well, we nose dive.”
Explosive plays were the name of the game for the Hawks as their running attack was clicking on all cylinders against the Raiders. Ellerbee scored again on an 80-yard run and then a 75-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
“I’d just like to thank the crowd for coming out, and my teammates for getting me the blocks,” Ellerbee said. “If it wasn’t for them, I’d have never got the touchdowns. We all work hard every practice, we give it all we got, and we just leave it on the field.”
“It’s great to be hitting on all cylinders at the end of the year,” said Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge. “The offense had an explosive game, maxed out the scoreboard. The defense was lights out. The older group only gave up three points, they had a couple of late scores with the younger guys in. I give all the credit to the offense and defensive coaching staff. They do a great job preparing.”
Shaw offensive star Nick Beason was among a handful of players coach Chuck Stamey suspended in the first half of the game for violating team rules. Beason returned for the third quarter and picked up 44 yards of offense on four rushes and one reception.
“We had a few who violated team rules as far as where they were supposed to be and when they were supposed to be there,” Stamey said. “At this point, we have to make a statement.”
Stamey looked to the opposite sideline and their impressive turnaround this season as motivation to do the same for his Raider program.
“Hardaway is kind of a model,” Stamey said. “Those guys have done a great job of bouncing back. I can’t be prouder of those guys. We’ll look as them as an example to try and live up to.”
Meanwhile, for Stamey’s seniors, their high school playing careers will end Thursday as they travel to Albany to face Westover. The Raiders are still in search of their first Region 1-4A win of the season.
“For the seniors, after today, they’ve got football only three more times the next five days,” Stamey said. “Two of those are at Shaw’s practice field, and then we go to Westover and play on their field. For 95 percent of them, that’ll be it. We just asked them how they want to finish out, and try to find something inside of them so they can finish it out.”
While Stamey and the Raiders look at the Hawks program as an example, Woolridge and Hardaway have their sights set higher. Their regular season ends with a region battle against Carver on Thursday at Kinnett Stadium. For all of the Hawks’ improvement this year, Woolridge sees the game against the Tigers as a litmus test to see where the Hardaway program really is. The Hawks also control their own destiny, as a win Thursday guarantees them a playoff spot.
“Carver is up there,” Woolridge said. “They’ve been winning region titles, and they’ve been an elite program for a number of years. I told our guys to get respect, you’ve got to beat better teams like Carver. They’re the gold standard and the measuring stick. That’s how everyone around the city feels. That’s what I’ve been telling the kids. We’re talking about the ‘new Hardaway,’ we’ve got a great team, but this is how you measure yourself.”
Key play: After Shaw scored the opening points on a field goal and forced Hardaway three and out, the Raiders were driving again when the Hawks’ Antonio Campbell picked off an Andrew Tillery pass and took it to the Shaw 5-yard line. Two plays later, Hardaway scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead and score 41 unanswered points to take command of the game.
Difference makers: Hardaway – Jakobe Ellerbee, RB, 11 rushes, 114 yards, 2 TD, kickoff return TD; Marco Lee, RB, 10 rushes, 124 yards, TD; Antonio Campbell, DB, 2 interceptions, TD. Shaw – Andrew Tillery, 16-25, 223 yards, 2 TD; Zack Taylor, WR, 8 catches, 135 yards, TD.
Coach quote: “Just having a staff that’s very knowledgeable makes my job easy. The kids bought into what we were selling, and they’re reaping the rewards now,” said Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge of the Hawks turnaround this season.
Player quote: “This game is about respect against Carver. We’re going to work hard and do what we’ve gotta do to get the W, but it’s all about respect,” said Hardaway senior Jakobe Ellerbee on their upcoming game against Carver on Thursday.
Saturday at Kinnett Stadium
Hardaway
20
7
0
21
—48
Shaw
3
0
0
14
—17
First Quarter
S – Esteban DeJesus 25 FG, 11:01.
H – Jakobe Ellerbee 5 run (Freddy Zamudio kick), 5:57.
H – Marco Lee 75 run (kick failed), 3:08.
H – Antonio Campbell 70 interception return (Zamudio kick), 0:00.
Second Quarter
H – Dominic Ford 3 run (Zamudio kick), 6:39.
Fourth Quarter
H – Ellerbee 80 run (Zamudio kick), 8:20.
H – Clifford Bradley 1 run (Zamudio kick), 2:18.
S – Zack Taylor 4 pass from Andrew Tillery (kick failed), 1:15.
H – Ellerbee 75 kickoff return (Zamudio kick), 1:05.
S – Brandon Gaines 12 pass from Tillery (Tillery pass to Taylor), 0:02.
Records: Hardaway 5-3, 3-3 Region 1-4A; Shaw 1-8, 0-6. Next: Hardaway, vs. Carver at Kinnett, Thursday at 7 p.m.; Shaw at Westover, Thursday.
