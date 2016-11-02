Valley Preps

November 2, 2016 8:06 PM

Closer look at Thursday’s games

Carver vs. Hardaway

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kinnett Stadium

Series record: Hardaway leads 18-16, but Carver has won seven straight, including 35-6 last season. Hardaway’s last win was 15-12 in 2004.

Records: Carver 5-4, 4-2 Region 1-4A. Hardaway 5-3, 3-3.

Last week: Carver beat Americus-Sumter 27-3. Hardaway beat Shaw 48-17.

You need to know: With a win, Carver will be the No. 2 seed from the region and host a state playoff game next week. … If Hardaway wins, the Hawks guarantee themselves a winning season. Also, the Hawks, with a win, are guaranteed at least a spot in a mini-game.

Shaw at Westover

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany, Ga.

Records: Shaw 1-8, 0-6 Region 1-4A. Westover 4-5, 2-4.

Last week: Shaw lost 48-17 to Hardaway. Westover lost 12-7 to Northside.

You need to know: Shaw has lost seven straight, while Westover had dropped three straight. … Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race, but the outcome could have an impact on the race nonetheless.

