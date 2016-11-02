Who’s in, who’s out of Region 1-4A playoff race

Six games into the Region 1-4A schedule, and there is some clarity to the playoff race.
The top four teams advance to next week’s state playoffs. The top two get a home game, while the next two go on the road.
Cairo is 6-0, Carver and Northside are 4-2, Hardaway and Americus-Sumter are 3-3, Columbus and Westover at 2-4 and Shaw is 0-6.
There are two games on Thursday: Carver vs. Hardaway (Kinnett, 7 p.m.) and Shaw at Westover. There are two more on Friday: Columbus at Americus-Sumter and Northside at Cairo. All of them matter.
Here is what we know:
▪ Cairo has won the region title and will be the No. 1 seed.
▪ Northside is in, but the Patriots could be 2, 3 or 4.
▪ Carver is pretty much in. At worst, the Tigers will be in a mini-game.
▪ Shaw and Westover are out.
▪ Of the four teams at .500 or worse, Columbus needs the most help. It must win and Hardaway must lose. Then if Shaw beats Westover, the Blue Devils are in. If Westover beats Shaw, the Blue Devils would be in a mini-game as they were last season.
▪ If Hardaway wins, the worst the Hawks could do is be in a mini-game. They could lose and get in a mini-game if Shaw beats Westover and Columbus beat Americus-Sumter.
Scenarios
With four games, there are 16 combinations of results:
1) If Carver, Shaw, Northside and Columbus win
— Carver would be No. 2 with its win over Northside. Northside would be No. 3. The three teams at 3-4 — Americus-Sumter, Hardaway and Columbus — would be 1-1 against one another, and would play a mini-game.
2) If Carver, Shaw, Northside and Americus-Sumter win
— Carver would be No. 2 with its win over Northside. Northside would be No. 3. Americus-Sumter would be No. 4.
3) If Carver, Shaw, Cairo and Columbus win
— Carver is No. 2, Northside No. 3. The three teams at 3-4 — Americus-Sumter, Hardaway and Columbus — would be 1-1 against one another, and would play a mini-game.
4) If Carver, Shaw, Cairo and Americus-Sumter win
— Carver is No. 2, Northside is 3 and Americus-Sumter is No. 4, since Northside beat Americus-Sumter.
5) If Carver, Westover, Northside and Columbus win
— Carver is No. 2 by virtue of its win over Northside. Northside is No. 3. In four-way tie, Columbus and Americus-Sumter would be 2-1 against other three, eliminating Hardaway and Westover, both 1-2. Columbus would get No. 4 with win over Americus-Sumter.
6) If Carver, Westover, Cairo and Columbus win
— Carver is No. 2, Northside is No. 3. In four-way tie, Columbus and Americus-Sumter would be 2-1 against other three, eliminating Hardaway and Westover, both 1-2. Columbus would get No. 4 with win over Americus-Sumter.
7) If Carver, Westover, Northside, Americus-Sumter win
— Carver is No. 2 by virtue of its win over Northside. Northside is No. 3. Americus-Sumter is No. 4.
8) If Carver, Westover, Cairo and Americus-Sumter win
— Carver is No. 2. Northside is 3 and Americus-Sumter 4 as Northside beat Americus-Sumter.
9) If Hardaway, Shaw, Northside and Columbus win
— Northside would be No. 2. Hardaway would be No. 3 and Carver 4 with Hardaway’s win over Carver.
10) If Hardaway, Shaw, Northside, Americus-Sumter win
— Northside would be 2. Carver, Hardaway and Amerius-Sumter would be 1-1 against the other two, so a mini-game would be played.
11) If Hardaway, Shaw, Cairo and Columbus win
— Carver, Northside and Hardaway would be tied for second. Hardaway would be second since it beat both Carver and Northside. Carver would be third and Northside fourth based on Carver’s win over Northside.
12) If Hardaway, Shaw, Cairo and Americus-Sumter win
— Four-way tie for three spots. Head-to-head, Carver would be 2-1, Northside 1-2, Americus-Sumter 1-2, Hardaway 2-1, so Hardaway would No. 2 and Carver No. 3 based on Hardaway’s win over Carver. Northside would be 4 based on its win over Americus-Sumter.
13) If Hardaway, Westover, Northside and Columbus win
— Northside is 2. Hardaway is 3 and Carver 4 based on Hardaway’s win over Carver.
14) If Hardaway, Westover, Cairo and Columbus win
— Carver, Northside and Hardaway would be tied for second. Hardaway would be second since it beat both Carver and Northside. Carver would be third and Northside fourth based on Carver’s win over Northside.
15) If Hardaway, Westover, Northside and Americus-Sumter win
— Northside is No. 2. Since Carver, Americus-Sumter and Hardaway would be 1-1 against the other two, a mini-game would be needed.
16) If Hardaway, Westover, Cairo and Americus-Sumter win
— Four-way tie for three spots. Head-to-head, Carver would be 2-1, Northside 1-2, Americus-Sumter 1-2, Hardaway 2-1, so Hardaway would No. 2 and Carver No. 3 based on Hardaway’s win over Carver. Northside would be 4 based on its win over Americus-Sumter.
Region 1-4A
Team
Region record
Cairo
6-0
Carver
4-2
Northside
4-2
Americus-Sumter
3-3
Hardaway
3-3
Columbus
2-4
Westover
2-4
Shaw
0-6
Thursday games
Carver vs. Hardaway (K), 7 p.m.
Shaw at Westover, 7 p.m.
Friday games
Northside at Cairo, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Americus-Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
