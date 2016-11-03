Glenwood opens state playoffs at home

Jason Gibson has enjoyed great success with the Columbus Lions, an indoor football team, with three league championships.
When he decided to take on the task of coaching the Glenwood Gators earlier this year, he didn’t know how long it would take for things to gel.
Turns out not very long.
Gibson and the Gators finished second in AISA Region 1-3A and will host Fort Dale on Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs at Sammy Howard Field.
“I knew the system had worked, but I knew it would take a little time to get them there,” Gibson said. “But after the Lee-Scott and Tuscaloosa games (both last-minute wins), I knew the kids had bought in. But it came a little faster than I thought.”
Gibson has not had his players don pads for the last two weeks of practice.
“We are focusing on us,” he said, “and making sure we take care of the little details, on what we do well.”
Glenwood heads into the game with a 7-3 record. The Gators were 4-1 in Region 1. Their only loss was to Bessemer Academy, which won the region title.
Fort Dale is 8-2. Its only two losses were to Monroe Academy and Pike Liberal, the two teams that finished ahead of it in Region 2.
Fort Dale has won seven of nine meetings between the schools. But they have not played since 2012, when Fort Dale won 41-38 in the first round of the playoffs.
