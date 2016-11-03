Carver secures home playoff game with win over Haradway

The Carver Tigers punched their ticket to the Georgia High School Association playoffs Thursday night, defeating Region 1-4A rival Hardaway 33-13 at Kinnett Stadium.
The loss also eliminated the Hawks from postseason contention.
Despite the loss, Hardaway running back Marco Lee was the most prolific offensive player on either side in terms of yardage. He had 21 carries for 262 yards and a touchdown and also one catch for 12 yards. He had an early 36-yard run that set the Hawks up in Carver territory, but the Tiger defense stepped up and shut the door on the Hardaway offense.
“Marco came to play tonight,” said Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge. “He ran the ball effectively. We knew we could get our running game going against them.”
Once Carver got their hands on the football, though, they asserted themselves offensively.
The Tigers’ first two offensive plays from scrimmage were a 44-yard scramble from quarterback Romello Kimbrough, then a 31-yard touchdown strike from Kimbrough to Jacobi Cunningham. Two plays, 75 yards, 22 seconds of clock time, and Carver took a lead they would not relinquish, going up 6-0.
“All this week at practice, Coach was heavy on saying stay with the system, and if you stay with the system, success will come,” Kimbrough said. “We stayed with the system, and success came.”
Carver’s success also came at the expense of the Hardaway offense, with two interceptions turning into Tiger touchdowns. Carver linebacker R.J. Cummings tipped a pass and got an interception in the first quarter, with Kimbrough finding Jarius Thomas seven plays later for a 2-yard score to go up 12-0. Emmanuel Reed took matters into his own hands on an early second-quarter interception, running it 49 yards for a pick-six to give Carver a lead at 19-0.
“The contributing factor was mistakes,” Woolridge said. “You can’t give them easy scores. The pick six deflated us.
“Carver was the better team tonight. They beat us, and I wish them well in the playoffs. We made a lot of mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. You can’t do that against a good ball club.”
Lee broke through with a 77-yard touchdown run on the next Hardaway possession, but the Tigers reclaimed their three-possession lead late in the half off Kimbrough’s third touchdown pass to Cameron Jessie, giving Carver a 26-7 lead heading into the locker room.
The first half was longer than usual, due in no small part to a combined 21 penalties between the two teams in the first two quarters.
“When it’s called like that, instead of letting both teams play, that’s when it gets chippy,” said Carver coach Dre’Mail King. “It’s turned into a tough rival. Hardaway did a good job, we did a good job, and it was just two hard-nosed teams playing football. I don’t think there was any disrespect on either side.”
The Carver win avenges its loss to Hardaway in 7-on-7 action over the summer. For King and the Tigers, that also served as motivation in Thursday’s win.
“We went to 7-on-7 this summer, and I just got the job in March,” King said. “We had a total of 10 pass plays.”
The Tigers are peaking at the right time heading into a playoff game next week, one they will host as the No. 2 seed in Region 1-4A. After alternating losses and wins in their first seven games, Carver enters the postseason with three straight victories.
“Football takes time,” King said. “It’s a progression. It seems like we’re clicking on all cylinders at the right time.
“Isn’t it amazing that everyone was sweating this team and went into worry mode, but these guys, they closed the doors to the locker room and stuck together. They didn’t trust anyone but the coaches and the team. We fought hard for the real Carver Tiger fans, and that’s what it’s all about.”
For Hardaway, Woolridge is proud of the turnaround his coaching staff and players orchestrated this year. At 5-4, the Hawks had their first winning season since 2009, winning five games after winning just three games combined over the past three seasons.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted to — our ultimate goal was to make the playoffs — but to go 5-4 with a program that won three games in three years is amazing,” Woolridge said. “These seniors were the cornerstone to getting this thing turned around. I told them in two or three years when we’re in the playoffs and winning nine and ten games a year, they started this.”
As the No. 2 seed, the Tigers will host a to-be-determined opponent in Columbus. Cairo has locked up the Region 1-4A title, while Northside has claimed the No. 3 playoff spot and will go on the road to play their first round opponent. Columbus faces Americus-Sumter Friday on the road in what will effectively be a play-in game for the fourth and final playoff spot in the region.
Key play: The dagger was not Carver’s prolific offense, but a 49-yard Emmanuel Reed interception return for a touchdown that put the Tigers ahead by three scores at 19-0 in the second quarter.
Difference makers: Carver – Romello Kimbrough, QB, 12-20, 222 yards, 3 TD, 10 rushes, 101 yards, TD; Cameron Jessie, RB, 8 rushes, 53 yards, 2 catches, 18 yards, TD; U.S. Beasley, WR, 4 catches, 115 yards. Hardaway – Marco Lee, RB, 21 rushes, 262 yards, TD, 1 catch, 12 yards; Jakobe Ellerbee, RB, 12 rushes, 48 yards, TD, 3 catches, 28 yards.
Coach quote: “I’m a new guy, so I understand the pressure. I understand all that, but my thing is getting the guys believing in what we’re doing. I love this team, I love what it stands for, and I love the discipline that’s been put in place. It’s not just a football team; it’s trickling over into the classroom, their personal lives. The kids are just becoming awesome human beings, and I’m loving every second of it,” said Carver coach Dre’Mail King.
Player quote: “We’re just going to practice hard, look at film, and stick with the system like Coach King tells us. We’re just hungry. We want to go to the (Georgia) Dome,” said Carver quarterback Romello Kimbrough in preparation for next week’s playoff game.
Thursday at Kinnett Stadium
Carver
12
14
7
0
—33
Hardaway
0
7
0
6
—13
First Quarter
C – Jacobi Cunningham 31 pass from Romello Kimbrough (kick failed), 7:41.
C – Jarius Thomas 2 pass from Kimbrough (run failed), 4:27.
Second Quarter
C – Emmanuel Reed 49 interception return (Dane White kick), 9:53.
H – Marco Lee 77 run (Freddy Zamudio kick), 8:09.
C – Cameron Jessie 12 pass from Kimbrough (White kick), 0:16.
Third Quarter
C – Kimbrough 12 run (White kick), 11:18.
Fourth Quarter
H – Jakobe Ellerbee 12 run (kick failed), 10:12.
Records: Carver 6-4, 5-2 Region 1-4A; Hardaway 5-4, 3-4 Region 1-4A. Next: Carver, home vs. TBD opponent in first round of GHSA playoffs; Hardaway, end of season.
