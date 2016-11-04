Valley Preps

November 4, 2016 9:31 PM

Lights go out at Columbus at Americus-Sumter football game

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

AMERICUS, Ga.

Late in the third quarter of the Columbus at Americus-Sumter football game at Finklea-Robinson Stadium, a transformer blew and the lights went out.

Americus-Sumter was leading the game 10-7 when the lights went out.

The game was expected to resume after the power was restored.

The Panthers kicked a field goal early in the third quarter for a 10-7 lead.

Columbus tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Donnie Dawson scored on a 3-yard run with 4:06 left. Anthony Bonner hit the PAT to tie the game.

The winner of the game earns a berth in next week’s Class 4A state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 1. They will play at Thomson, the Region 3 champion.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes contributed to this report

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos