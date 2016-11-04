Lights go out at Columbus at Americus-Sumter football game

Late in the third quarter of the Columbus at Americus-Sumter football game at Finklea-Robinson Stadium, a transformer blew and the lights went out.
Americus-Sumter was leading the game 10-7 when the lights went out.
The game was expected to resume after the power was restored.
The Panthers kicked a field goal early in the third quarter for a 10-7 lead.
Columbus tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Donnie Dawson scored on a 3-yard run with 4:06 left. Anthony Bonner hit the PAT to tie the game.
The winner of the game earns a berth in next week’s Class 4A state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 1. They will play at Thomson, the Region 3 champion.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes contributed to this report
