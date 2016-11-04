Jordan drops final game of 2016 season

Jordan dropped its final game of the season on Friday night, 42-12 to Callaway at Callaway Stadium.
The Red Jackets finish the season at 0-10 overall and 0-5 in Region 5-2A.
November 4, 2016 9:51 PM
Jordan dropped its final game of the season on Friday night, 42-12 to Callaway at Callaway Stadium.
The Red Jackets finish the season at 0-10 overall and 0-5 in Region 5-2A.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments