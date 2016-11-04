Valley Preps

November 4, 2016 9:51 PM

Jordan drops final game of 2016 season

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

FRom staff reports

LAGRANGE, Ga.

Jordan dropped its final game of the season on Friday night, 42-12 to Callaway at Callaway Stadium.

The Red Jackets finish the season at 0-10 overall and 0-5 in Region 5-2A.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos