Thomas County Central defeats Harris, wins region title

Thomas County Central defeated Harris County 49-27 on Friday night and won the Region 1-5A title.
Thomas County Central improves to 7-3, 3-1. Harris County finishes the season at 3-7, 0-4.
November 4, 2016 10:14 PM
Thomas County Central defeated Harris County 49-27 on Friday night and won the Region 1-5A title.
Thomas County Central improves to 7-3, 3-1. Harris County finishes the season at 3-7, 0-4.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments