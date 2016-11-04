Valley Preps

November 4, 2016 10:33 PM

Columbus’ bid for playoff berth comes up short

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

AMERICUS, Ga.

Columbus last-minute drive against Americus-Sumter came up short as the Blue Devils fell 17-14 on Friday night.

The win gave Americus-Sumter the fourth and final playoff berth from Region 1-4A. The Panthers finished the regular season at 5-5 and 4-3 in the region.

They tied Northside for third in the region, but Northside beat Americus-Sumter during the season, so the Patriots earned the third seed.

Columbus finished its season at 3-7 and 2-5.

Late in the third quarter the lights at Finklea-Robinson Stadium went out.

Americus-Sumter was leading the game 10-7 when the lights went out. The Panthers took a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Columbus got within three, 17-14, when Caleb Bailey hit Donnie Dawson on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 9:00 remaining in the game.

Americus-Sumter took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Columbus tied it in the second quarter.

Dawson scored on a 3-yard run with 4:06 left. Anthony Bonner hit the PAT to tie the game.

The Panthers will play at Thomson, the Region 3 champion, on Nov. 11.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos