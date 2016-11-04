Columbus’ bid for playoff berth comes up short

Columbus last-minute drive against Americus-Sumter came up short as the Blue Devils fell 17-14 on Friday night.
The win gave Americus-Sumter the fourth and final playoff berth from Region 1-4A. The Panthers finished the regular season at 5-5 and 4-3 in the region.
They tied Northside for third in the region, but Northside beat Americus-Sumter during the season, so the Patriots earned the third seed.
Columbus finished its season at 3-7 and 2-5.
Late in the third quarter the lights at Finklea-Robinson Stadium went out.
Americus-Sumter was leading the game 10-7 when the lights went out. The Panthers took a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Columbus got within three, 17-14, when Caleb Bailey hit Donnie Dawson on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 9:00 remaining in the game.
Americus-Sumter took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Columbus tied it in the second quarter.
Dawson scored on a 3-yard run with 4:06 left. Anthony Bonner hit the PAT to tie the game.
The Panthers will play at Thomson, the Region 3 champion, on Nov. 11.
