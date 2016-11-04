Dooly County routs Marion County

Dooly County scored the first 33 points Friday night and cruised to a 47-13 win over Marion County.
Travon Matthews had 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Marion County.
Josh Rogers recorded 13 tackles for the Eagles.
Friday at Buena Vista, Ga.
Dooly Co.
20
13
14
0
—
47
Marion Co.
0
7
0
6
—
13
First quarter
D — No. 10 8 run (No. 22 kick), 7:31
D — No. 8 29 run (Kick failed), 6:23
D — No. 15 2 run (Kick good), 3:13
Second quarter
D — No. 10 6 run (Kick good), 10:27
D — No 8 49 punt return (Kick failed), 8:47
M — Travon Matthews 14 run (Vail-Mendez kick), 1:17
Third quarter
D — No. 10 14 run (Kick good), 9:07
D — No. 18 2 run (Kick good), 3:54
Fourth quarter
M — Travon Matthews 1 run (Vail-Mendez kick failed), 10:18
Records: Marion County 7-3 Region 4-A. Dooly County 6-4. Next: Marion County awaits playoff seedings.
