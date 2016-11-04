Valley Preps

November 4, 2016 11:18 PM

Northside drops final regular-season game

From staff reports

CAIRO, Ga.

Cairo finished its Region 1-4A schedule unbeaten after a 35-13 win over Northside on Friday night at West Thomas Stadium.

Northside ends the regular season at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the region.

With Americus-Sumter beating Columbus on Friday, Northside and Americus-Sumter ended the season tied for third at 4-3.

But Northside gets the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs by virtue of its win over Americus-Sumter earlier this season.

Northside will open the state playoffs at Burke County on Nov. 11. Burke County is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.

