Northside drops final regular-season game

Cairo finished its Region 1-4A schedule unbeaten after a 35-13 win over Northside on Friday night at West Thomas Stadium.
Northside ends the regular season at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the region.
With Americus-Sumter beating Columbus on Friday, Northside and Americus-Sumter ended the season tied for third at 4-3.
But Northside gets the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs by virtue of its win over Americus-Sumter earlier this season.
Northside will open the state playoffs at Burke County on Nov. 11. Burke County is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.
Comments