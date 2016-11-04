Taylor County shuts out Brookstone

Brookstone finished the regular season with a 42-0 loss to Taylor County at Rex Knight Stadium on Friday night.
The Cougars will wait until the power ratings to come out next week to see where they play in the first round of the Class A-private school playoffs.
Key play: Dixon scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter for his fifth touchdown of the game.
Difference maker: Taylor’s Lyn-j Dixon rushed for 208 yards on 19 carries, and scored 5 touchdowns.
Player stats: Brookstone quarterback Ben Sloan, 41 yards rushing on 10 carries, Brookstone running back Wesley Tillman, 5 carries, 32 yards
Coach quote: “We didn’t play very good football tonight,” said Brookstone coach Scott Pethtel. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready for a good game next week. Wherever we’re going we need to play a lot better.”
Friday at Rex Knight Stadium
Taylor County
14
14
14
0
—42
Brookstone
0
0
0
0
—0
First quarter
T: Lynj Dixon 23 run (Diego Paz kick), 8:08
T: Gunnar Watson 24 run (Paz kick), :47
Second quarter
T: Dixon 1 run (Paz kick), 8:37
T: Watson 36 pass to Dixon (Paz kick), :00
Third quarter
T: Dixon 34 run (Paz kick), 8:56
T: Dixon 9 run (Paz kick), 6:15
Records: Brookstone 4-6, Taylor County 9-1, Next up: Brookstone TBD, Taylor TBD
