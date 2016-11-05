Glenwood downs Fort Dale in AISA state playoff opener

Glenwood captured its first playoff win in five years as the Gators defeated Fort Dale 35-14 Friday night at Sammy Howard field in the first round of the AISA Class 3A football playoffs.
It was the first win for Glenwood since its playoff run to the title game in 2011. In fact, Fort Dale defeated Glenwood 41-38 in overtime in 2012 the last time the two teams met.
Special teams were the key as the Gators’ Carson Allison blocked a punt and Latavious Calhoun picked the ball up at the 8-yard line and ran it in for a TD. After Fort Dale scored its second touchdown, Glenwood came right back as Allison then caught the kickoff at the 7 and ran 91 yards before being caught at the two, setting up a Glenwood score.
“We worked on a scoop and score play for a week and it paid dividends for us tonight,” said Glenwood Coach Jason Gibson after the game.”Special teams can make or break you.”
“I thought the guys played a good defensive game as well. It started last week against Abbeville Christian and kept going from there,” Gibson added of his 2016 team.
Leading scorer for the Gators was Kashe Boatner as he ran for 55 yards but had three short TD runs. The other TD run was a 53-yard scamper by Brandon Moseley that was aided by a big block from Cameron O’Neill.
Both of the Eagles touchdowns came when Glenwood went for a first down deep in their own territory on fourth and short and were stopped.
“I play this game to win and I had confidence that both my offense and defense would come through,” said Gibson about going for the first downs.
With Monroe Academy’s 46-14 win over Tuscaloosa Academy, Glenwood will now have to travel to Monroeville to meet the Volunteers in the next round.
Key Play: On Fort Dale’s first possession of the second half, Allison blocked the Eagles punt on fourth down and Latavious Calhoun picked the ball up and scored to make the score 21-7 and a lead Glenwood never relinquished.
Difference Makers: For Glenwood- Kashe Boatner, 11 carries for 55 yards, 3 TD’s on offense and 18 tackles and assists on defense. Brandon Moseley, 11 of 16 passing for 157 yards passing, 8 carries for 84 yards rushing and TD and seven tackles and assists on defense.
Individual Statistics: For Glenwood- Mario Richmond 5 carries for 22 yards on offense and 12 tackles and assists on defense, Cameron O’Neill, 6 catches for 106 yards, Tripp Day 2 catches for 25 yards, Christian Clausell 2 catches for 17 yards, John Burnett 2 rush for 6 yards and 1 catch for 8 yards. Fort Dale-Quarterback Luke Taylor 6 completions on 14 attempts for 94 yards and 20 rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Coaches Quote:
“It is not what you do in September and October that counts but what you do in November and this is just another step in building our program,” said Gibson.
Players Quote: “at first I was just going to fall on the ball but we had practiced what to do and we needed a play,” said Latavious Calhoun about the blocked punt TD.
Friday night at Sammy Howard Field
Fort Dale-7-0-7-0 – 14
Glenwood-0-14-14-7 – 35
First Quarter
FD-Luke Taylor 5 run (William Crenshaw kick), 10:55
Second Quarter
G-Brandon Moseley 53 run (Thomas Camacho kick), 9:00
G-Kashe Boatner 3 run (Camacho kick), 1:44
Third Quarter
G-Latavious Calhoun 8 return of blocked punt (Camacho kick), 9:39
G-Boatner 3 run (Camacho kick), 1:47
Fourth Quarter
G-Boatner 2 run (Camacho kick), 7:36
Next Game-Glenwood (8-3) versus Monroe Academy (10-1),Friday in Monroeville. Fort Dale (8-3) season ended.
