November 8, 2016 7:36 PM

Falcons choose Carver playoff game as its Salute to Service game

From staff reports

The Atlanta Falcons chose the Carver playoff game on Friday as its Salute to Service game.

The game falls on Friday, which is Veterans Day. The Tigers are hosting Cross Creek in a game that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

According to a news release from the Muscogee County School District, some things that are planned for are

▪  A Fort Benning soldier will sing the national anthem.

▪  The Carver JROTC will hold a half field flag during the national anthem.

▪  The MCSD will give out mini American flags as fans enter the gates.

▪ About 20 flags will be placed around the field.

▪ Freddie the Falcon will be in attendance.

▪  Melvin Blackwell, a military veteran, will be the honorary captain and do the coin toss.

