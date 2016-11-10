Carver ‘clicking on all cylinders’

Through the first seven games this season, Carver lost one then won one. With a 3-4 record, some openly questioned whether the Tigers were on the right track.
But since then the Tigers have won three straight to finish second in Region 1-4A. That earned them a home playoff game on Friday night against Cross Creek, the No. 3 seed from Region 3.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
“Football takes time,” coach Dre’Mail King said after last week’s win over Hardaway. “It’s a progression. It seems like we’re clicking on all cylinders at the right time.”
The angst among Carver fans did not go unnoticed by King, who is in his first season as the Tigers’ head coach.
“Isn’t it amazing that everyone was sweating this team and went into worry mode, but these guys, they closed the doors to the locker room and stuck together,” King said. “They didn’t trust anyone but the coaches and the team. We fought hard for the real Carver Tiger fans, and that’s what it’s all about.”
King was promoted after a protracted coaching search to replace Joe Kegler, who went 28-7 in three seasons. Kegler was not brought back after he went 2-3 in the state playoffs with two of those losses by 30-plus points.
Carver hired Reggie Barlow, but he left after only a few weeks. Shortly thereafter, the school promoted King.
King has repeatedly said during the preseason and the season that he was attempting to change the culture and instill discipline in the program. Plus, the Tigers played a demanding pre-region schedule. Three of the Tigers’ losses were against teams that are 25-6 with two of them winning region championships.
Carver is led in rushing by Cameron Jessie, who has 1,079 yards on 154 carries. He has scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving.
Cross Creek enters the game with a 6-4 record as well. The Razorbacks like to run the ball, averaging 259 yards per game, while passing for just 66 per contest.
Jesse Marshall is the leading rusher with 1,239 yards on 132 carries. He has scored 12 times.
Dana Barker contributed to this report.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
Comments