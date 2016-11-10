Local teams ready for state cheerleading finals

Columbus and Harris County have won state cheerleading championships before, but it has been awhile for both programs.
Columbus has won two state titles in 2008 and 2010. Harris County won its lone title in 2006.
Now, both are back to compete for state championships at the Columbus Civic Center this weekend.
Both won a region championship last weekend at Colquitt County High in Moultrie. Columbus won Region 1-4A, while Harris County won Region 1-5A.
With those region crowns, the teams receive a bye into the finals, which are Saturday.
The 4A finals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“We need to go out Saturday and nail our routine,” Columbus coach Amanda Hefner said.
Hefner, who is in her third season as the Lady Blue Devils coach, led Columbus into the sectionals last year.
Meanwhile, the 5A finals are scheduled for the afternoon session, which is set to start at 2 p.m.
Harris County is in the final for the first time in seven years, according to second-year coach Brantley Sawyer.
“We have worked extremely hard to make it to the finals this year, and we are looking forward to making quite the return on Saturday,” Sawyer said.
“If my girls go out on that floor and perform like they did last Saturday, I think the judges will have their hands full. Our division is extremely tough, but this team is peaking at the perfect moment in the season and I think we are going to surprise a lot of people. We have the advantage of flying under the radar, but I can promise you that a lot of teams are going to walk out of the Civic Center on Saturday remembering our name.”
Brookstone and Pacelli will both be looking for their first state titles when they compete in a Friday night session, which is slated for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Northside will be competing in the coed finals in that same Friday night session.
If you go
- What: 2016 GHSA State cheerleading championships
- Where: Columbus Civic Center
- When: Friday, sessions at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, sessions at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Tickets: $12 per session
