Special Veterans Day ceremonies planned for Carver, Central games

There will be special ceremonies to honors veterans at both the Carver and Central state playoff games on Friday night.
The Atlanta Falcons chose the Carver playoff game as its Salute to Service game.
The game falls on Friday, which is Veterans Day. The Tigers are hosting Cross Creek in a game that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
According to a news release from the Muscogee County School District, some things that are planned include:
▪ A Fort Benning soldier will sing the national anthem.
▪ The Carver JROTC will hold a half field flag during the national anthem.
▪ The MCSD will give out mini American flags as fans enter the gates.
▪ About 20 flags will be placed around the field.
▪ Freddie the Falcon will be in attendance.
▪ Melvin Blackwell, a military veteran, will be the honorary captain and do the coin toss.
Meanwhile, the Alabama High School Athletic Assoiation is planning special Veterans Day Salutes at each second-round playoff game.
According to a news release from the AHSAA, there will be a pre-game ceremony. No other details were available.
“On behalf of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, we would like to take this opportunity to honor all veterans, but especially those administrators, teachers, coaches and officials who have served not only in their communities as servants for athletics, but have also served and been willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said. “To those who have served and to those who are serving — past, present and future — and to the AHSAA member coaches, administrators, and officials who are veterans or in active duty, thank you and God bless you.”
The AHSAA also created a video presentation that can be found at http://www.ahsaa.com/2016-Veterans-Day that displays photos of veterans from AHSAA member schools.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
