High school playoff roundup: Spencer, Northside, Glenwood, Marion County lose on the road

Pepperell scored 17 unanswered points midway through the game and went on to beat Spencer 46-14 on Friday night in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Spencer scored early in the second quarter to tie the Dragons at 6-6 on a Khalil Thomas to Ervin Davis touchdown pass.
Pepperell, the Region 7 champion, scored the next 17 points to take a 23-6 lead.
Spencer, the No. 4 seed from Region 5, got a TD run from Cory Calhoun and a 2-point run from Jahree Mons to close to within 23-14 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
After Spencer recovered a fumble, the Greenwave threw an interception, which the Dragons returned to the Spencer 14-yard line. The Dragons scored a few plays later for a 29-14 lead.
Northside drops state playoff game
WAYNESBORO, Ga. Burke County knocked Northside out of the Class 4A state playoffs with a 55-20 victory on Friday night.
Burke County was the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Northside, which ends its season at 6-5, was the No. 3 seed from Region 1.
Northside’s first touchdown came on a 78-yard TD pass from Bryce Valero to Quincy Brown that cut Burke County’s lead to 14-7 with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
Carson Parker scored on a 1-yard run for the Patriots late in the third quarter. Valero added a TD run in the fourth.
Twiggs County knocks Marion County out of playoffs
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. Twiggs County eliminated Marion County 46-7 in the Class A-public school state playoffs on Friday night.
Twiggs County was the No. 9 seed, while Marion County was the 24th seed.
Glenwood falls in state semis
MONROEVILLE, Ala. Monroe Academy beat Glenwood 48-17 in the AISA Class 3A state semifinals on Friday night.
Glenwood finishes the season with an 8-4 record.
Brookstone cheerleading team finishes third
The Brookstone cheerleading team finished third in the Class A-private school state championships at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday night.
Pacelli also competed but did not finish in the top four.
Northside competed in the coed finals on Friday, but the Patriots did not finish in the top four.
